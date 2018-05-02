A McGregor man who robbed two convenience stores last year apologized to one of his victims Wednesday after he was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Judge Matt Johnson of Waco's 54th State District Court sentenced Sean Michael Holmes to two concurrent 25-year prison terms after Holmes pleaded guilty to robbing stores in Waco and Lacy Lakeview.
Holmes sat quietly during a victim-impact statement from the store clerk who worked at the Alon store at 2429 W. Waco Drive that Holmes robbed at gunpoint in July 2017. The woman told Holmes she had a stroke that night after he pointed a gun at her, took cash and cigarettes from the store and fled.
The woman said she would never forget Holmes, but she told him that she forgives him and feels sorry for him and his family because he is going to prison. She wished him luck, saying, "You are just a kid."
Each time the woman addressed Holmes, he said, "yes ma'am" and apologized to her when she was done.
Holmes, who has a juvenile record but no prior felony convictions as an adult, must serve at least 12 1/2 years in prison before he can seek parole.
"He was genuinely sorry for what he did," said Holmes' attorney, Sandy Gately. "When he heard the victim-impact statement, it upset him greatly because he really feels that he hurt that woman and he feels really badly about it. The victim was very gracious and she forgave him, and that meant a lot to him. It was very touching."
Holmes pleaded guilty to robbing the Corner Store at 6312 N. Interstate 35 about 4:30 a.m. on June 11, 2017, and the Alon store in Waco about 1:30 a.m. a month later.