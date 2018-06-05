A Weatherford man who stole $400,000 from his wealthy great-grandfather in 2014 and then paid cash for an $80,000 pickup truck and luxury cars was sentenced to 12 years in prison Tuesday.
Crockett Randall, 22, pleaded guilty in April to first-degree felony theft after he stole cash from a safe that contained more than $1 million at a Waco nursing home owned by his great-grandfather, Don Spencer.
Randall initially pleaded guilty in October 2016 in a plea bargain in which the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office offered him deferred probation for 10 years. Judge Matt Johnson of Waco’s 54th State District Court rejected the plea offer in May 2017 and allowed Randall to withdraw his guilty plea.
His April plea was without the benefit of a plea deal from prosecutors, leaving his punishment up to Johnson, who sentenced Randall to 12 years and ordered $400,000 in restitution to Spencer’s estate. Spencer died two years ago, leaving behind an estate worth $26 million, Randall’s attorney Rod Goble said.
“When Crockett was 17 years old, he was exposed to literally millions of dollars in cash stored in envelopes, each with $100,000 in them, and he took envelopes from his great-grandfather,” Goble said. “They had a ridiculous dispute, and he was young and being vindictive because he thought his great-grandfather should pay him more.”
Goble said Randall did odd jobs at a nursing home his great-grandfather owned in Waco. Spencer was known for carrying $100,000 around in a cigar box that he left in his car, Goble said.
Randall will have to serve at least three years before he becomes eligible for parole, court officials said.