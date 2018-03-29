A Waco man who testified he crashed into a utility pole because he was texting while driving was sentenced to 15 years in prison Thursday in the June 2016 death of an unborn baby and for causing injuries to the child's mother and her friend.
Judge Ralph Strother of 19th State District Court rejected pleas from Jeff David Miller and his attorney, Robert Callahan, to place Miller on felony deferred adjudication probation. Strother sentenced Miller to three concurrent 15-year prison terms after hearing testimony during a four-and-a-half-hour sentencing hearing.
Miller, 47, pleaded guilty in February to one count of manslaughter and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and faced maximum 20-year terms on each count. He pleaded guilty with no plea offer from the state, relying on Strother to assess his penalty.
Miller, a four-time felon, must serve at least eight and a half years in prison before he can be considered for parole.
Police initially arrested Miller on two counts of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault because both women riding in his car were pregnant and both lost their unborn children. However, prosecutors agreed to drop one count of manslaughter during negotiations in the case.
Lab tests revealed that Miller had marijuana and methamphetamine in his system.
"The expert testimony showed that two seconds is all it took to ruin these five people," Callahan said. "By taking his eyes off the road to text someone, Jeff caused harm that can never be undone. Jeff realizes that and will live with the pain of that forever."
The two women, Marissa Morales, then 22, and Sandra Castro, who was 33 at the time, were passengers in a 2015 Nissan Versa that Miller was driving south in the 900 block of North 38th Street when it left the road and hit a utility pole. Both were seriously injured and pinned in the car.
Miller testified that he smoked methamphetamine, marijuana and drank at a party the night before the wreck but was not feeling any of the intoxicating effects at the time of the wreck at 6 p.m. the next day.
He said he was texting on his cellphone and got distracted, swerving from the street and striking the pole.
"I thought I hit the brakes, but I guess I hit the gas instead," he said.
Waco police Detective John Clark said evidence from the scene showed Miller was driving 50 mph in a 30-mph zone when he struck the pole. The women were not wearing seat belts, officers said.
Prosecutors Amanda Dillon and Brody Burks, who asked the judge to assess 20-year prison terms on each count, offered testimony of Miller's criminal past, showing he has two felony convictions for possession of methamphetamine, felony burglary of a building and forgery convictions and misdemeanor convictions for DWI, theft, driving with an invalid license and failure to identify.