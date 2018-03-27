A Waco man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Tuesday for sexually assaulting a young girl over a five-year period.
Judge Matt Johnson of Waco’s 54th State District court sentenced Juan Jose Tapia, 52, to 30 years in prison after Tapia pleaded guilty last month to continuous sexual abuse of a child. Tapia also was sentenced to 20 years in prison after his guilty plea to indecency with a child by contact.
Tapia must serve a minimum of 30 years in prison, because people convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a young child are not eligible for parole.
According to records filed in the case, Tapia sexually abused a young family member starting in January 2008, when she was 11, and the abuse continued through December 2013.
The judge considered a presentence report from probation officers before assessing punishment.
Tapia was implicated after police received information from a forensic interview with the girl conducted in another case in September 2015, records indicate. The girl said Tapia sexually assaulted her when she went to visit him at a North Waco home.
Waco police arrested Augustine Rene Castillo, 20, on an indecency with a child charge after the girl reported he abused her, too. Castillo is accused of abusing the child in a South Waco home and asking the girl to take nude photos of herself, according to court documents.
Officers investigating the allegations against Castillo learned of Tapia’s involvement with the girl, police said.
Castillo’s case remains pending in 54th State District Court.