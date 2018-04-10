A former funeral home employee convicted last week of sexually abusing a 4-year-old former family member was sentenced on Tuesday to 55 years in prison with no possibility of parole.
Jurors in 19th State District Court deliberated about 90 minutes before determining punishment for 25-year-old Anthony Paul Machina. The jury convicted him Friday of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by contact. The jury also recommended a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $10,00 fine on the indecency count.
Because Machina was convicted of sexually assaulting a girl younger than 6, he is not eligible for parole and must serve his 55-year sentence day for day.
Jurors on Friday found Machina not guilty on two other counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child in other incidents alleged to have happened in January 2015.
In closing statements Tuesday, prosecutors Gabrielle Massey and Sydney Tuggle asked the jury to assess significant sentences, saying the child's lost innocence is worth a life prison term.
Tuggle read excerpts from a journal Machina kept that was turned over to authorities after his arrest.
" 'She is my guiding light, the one who keeps me sane, the one who makes sense of everything. Why did I want to harm her? What darkness is this? The madness within,' " Tuggle said, quoting from the journal. She then referred to the passage and said, "That's a monster. He is telling you he is a monster. Don't forget about that. … This isn't something where you take into account his age or his lack of criminal history. What does it mean to do this to a 4-year-old girl? Should he be free again ever? That answer is no."
Attorney Jessi Freud, who defended Machina with Waco attorney Alan Bennett, asked the jury to be merciful to Machina, saying a life sentence is not the proper resolution to the case. She said the minimum sentence of 25 years with no parole would be more appropriate.
"We are talking about the number of years he has been on Earth," Freud said. "No one thinks 25 years with no possibility of parole is a slap on the wrist. That is not leniency."
After the trial, Bennett said he, Freud and Machina respect the jury's verdict "but respectfully disagree with the outcome of this case."
In an emotional victim-impact statement, the girl's mother said she has watched her daughter change from a kid with normal concerns about getting into trouble into one who fears being hurt for no reason.
She told the jury she and her daughter talk about Wonder Woman, her Lasso of Truth and how truth is inescapable.
"I know why daughter will never forget that these things have happened to her, but that armed with truth and the faith that you have given her and the righteousness of humanity, she will also never forget that the world is full of people who believe in the power of truth and that as long as good men and women exist, justice will prevail," she said. "With that power and her ever-supportive family with her, there is nothing that can stand in her way, even this horrific thing."
The girl reported the abuse to her grandmother in February 2015 after she and her grandmother watched a "Tinker Bell" movie. The girl told her grandmother she was going to get married when she turned 5. Her grandmother told her she would be too young, but the girl insisted she would marry. She then told her grandmother Machina abused her.