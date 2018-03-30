Limestone County Judge Daniel Burkeen is stepping down from his judicial responsibilities, effective immediately, said Eric Vinson, the Executive Director of the State Commission on Judicial Conduct, on Friday.
Burkeen's resignation is part of a voluntary agreement with the commission related to allegations Limestone County commissioners made last October in a petition seeking to remove Burkeen from office. Commissioners filed the petition after Burkeen was placed in a pretrial diversion program for a drunken driving charge he was arrested on last April in McLennan County.
Though Burkeen will no longer serve in a judicial capacity, he will continue his administrative responsibilities as head of the Limestone County Commissioners Court until May 31, Vinson said.
Burkeen lost his re-election bid in the March 6 Republican primary and would have been out of office at the end of the year. He finished third out of four candidates, behind Richard Duncan and Mark Roark, who will face each other in a runoff May 22. No Democrat is running for the seat, and commissioners will be able to appoint the winner of the runoff to finish out Burkeen's term before starting their own full term.
“For a few months left in office, it’s not worth quibbling over that with them,” Burkeen said of the allegations in the petition to remove him from office. “This will terminate that matter.”
When three of the county's four commissioners filed the petition in district court, they wrote that Burkeen's arrest had disgraced the county, its residents and the position he served in. Under his pretrial diversion deal with the McLennan County District Attorney's Office, if he completes the two-year diversion program, the misdemeanor driving while intoxicated charge will not be filed.
The commissioners' 72-page petition alleged he had become a “national embarrassment” after news broke about his arrest. Other allegations included that he was once found lying on the ground next to his car outside the courthouse one morning in February 2016, and that he may have engaged in inappropriate conduct with females who appeared in criminal cases in his court.
He pushed back against the allegations after the petition was filed, and did so again Friday.
“There were no findings, and I’ve responded to those allegations, which were not true. No girl has ever accused me,” Burkeen said.
In a separate matter, Burkeen was also publicly reprimanded by the judicial conduct commission in February for making political posts to his Facebook page that “cast reasonable doubt on his capacity to act impartially as a judge,” violating the Texas Code of Judicial conduct.
One of the Facebook posts, which identified him as the county judge and was made in December 2016, included a meme depicting Gen. James Mattis, with text that stated “fired by Obama to please the Muslims, hired by Trump to exterminate them.” Burkeen deleted the post the same day, according to the reprimand.
He told the judicial conduct commission he “never would have shared this post if he thought it would be taken as an endorsement of genocide,” the reprimand states.
In January 2017, he posted a comment saying Trump’s election revealed “once again how hateful, intolerant, arrogant and divisive liberals are.”
In February 2017, he posted, the following:
“Do the morons claiming Trump is another Hitler not know who Hitler was? I realize liberals have not been much blessed with brains, but surely they can figure out that Hitler was a SOCIALIST. It was the National Socialist Party. He was one of you! His goals were your goals!”
He told the commission he was “railing or venting about the intolerance displayed by those who claim to be open-minded and loving” and that his posts were never impacting his judicial duties. He went on to state that “everyone here knows I’m a conservative Christian,” and that he has liberal friends who “never expressed anything but my confidence in my role as a jurist.”
He later said the posts were “tacky and insulting” and “there was no excuse for the way he phrased these posts,” adding he was aware the actions were improper and inappropriate, according to the reprimand.
Vinson said Burkeen’s resignation was not tied to the public reprimand in any way.
On Friday, Burkeen said he will open his own private law practice in Limestone County once his duties with the commissioners court come to an end in May. He has served as the county judge for 12 years, first taking office in January 2007. Resigning early will allow him to get ahead on other personal matters and brings a conclusion to matters with the State Commission on Judicial Conduct, he said.
Burkeen signed his resignation agreement Wednesday, and the judicial conduct commission chair signed it Thursday, Vinson said. A copy of the agreement was not available Friday because offices were closed for Good Friday, but it should be available after the Easter weekend, Vinson said.
Precinct 2 Commissioner Sonny Baker said he did not want to comment because he was out of town and was not sure of the details about the judge's resignation.
Attempts by the Tribune-Herald to reach other Limestone County commissioners were not successful Friday afternoon.