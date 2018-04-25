A three-time felon was indicted Wednesday in the alleged 2014 sexual assault of an 8-year-old family member.
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Timothy Lamar Crook, 44, on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child by contact.
Because of Crook's criminal past, prosecutors indicted him as a habitual offender, bumping his potential minimum penalty from five years to 25 years in prison.
Crook was arrested in January after Lacy Lakeview police received a Child Protective Services report about a young girl who reported Crook sexually abused her at least three times between August 2014 and April 2015. The girl told officials she believed she was 8 at the time of the abuse, but only one of the alleged incidents was reported to have happened in Lacy Lakeview, according to records filed in the case.
Reports indicate Crook is alleged to have touched the girl inappropriately while he watched a movie with her in the living room of his Lacy Lakeview apartment and her brothers were playing elsewhere.
Crook has felony convictions for violation of a protective order/stalking, arson and unauthorized absence from a correctional facility. He has misdemeanor convictions for assault, resisting arrest and criminal trespass, according to county records.