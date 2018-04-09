A judge Monday upheld the removal of dozens of horses and cattle from a China Spring man and ordered him to pay for their upkeep until they find new homes.
Justice of the Peace Walter H. “Pete” Peterson denied the return of any of the 28 animals, including seven bottle-fed calves, to Trentin David Bolden, 19. McLennan County Sheriff's deputies in late March removed about 28 horses and cattle, including seven bottle-fed calves from Bolden's property. Bolden said he was training horses for others and had bought the calves to sell.
Bolden was arrested last week along with his girlfriend, Keirstin Michele Perkins, 20, on livestock cruelty charges. His mother, Gina Louise Bolden, 41, was arrested on a charge that she made a false report to investigators about the animals' care.
Detective Mike Hutchinson testified Monday that at least 17 of the horses appeared to be emaciated and malnourished. Seven animals were found dead on his neighbor's property. The neighbor had earlier given Bolden permission to dispose of two dead calves on the neighbor's property, Hutchinson said.
The detective also reviewed an equestrian body scoring from a veterinarian that marked horses between a zero for a dead horse, a "6" for a "saddle ready" horse and a "9" for an extremely fat horse.
Hutchinson said 21 of the horses ranked between a "4 or a 5" on the rating scale while six horses were graded as a "3" and one horse was marked as a "2."
When Assistant Criminal District Attorney Gabriel Price asked Hutchinson if Trentin Bolden could properly care of any of the animals on his property, Hutchinson minced no words.
"I wouldn't want him taking care of my hamster," the detective said.
Bolden's attorney, Justin Reed, called Trentin Bolden to testify, saying he has been around horses for years and training horses on his property for the last several years. He said he has trained 50 to 55 horses and has only ever had one complaint.
"I am one man doing a 5-man job," Trentin Bolden said. "I'd say I'm doing pretty good."
After the testimony, Peterson said it was clear that Trentin Bolden was knowledgeable about horses. He concluded that the conditions at his property did not reflect that knowledge.
"I am going to find for the county and we are going to seize these horses," Peterson said. "In addition to that Mr. Bolden, because they were seized, you will be responsible for the care of them."
The judge ordered Trentin Bolden to pay more than $9,400 to reimburse the county's holding costs and to continue to pay for their care until the animals are claimed by their owners, sold at auction or released to a rescue facility.
The criminal charges against Trentin Bolden, his girlfriend and his mother remain pending.