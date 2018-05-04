Frustrated by a lack of movement in the Twin Peaks cases, a judge set trial dates Friday for three bikers, while McLennan County prosecutors dismissed 13 more cases involving those indicted in the May 2015 shootout.
Judge Matt Johnson of Waco’s 54th State District Court summoned six members of the Cossacks motorcycle group or their support groups to court Friday to get updates on how their cases will be moving forward.
On Thursday, prosecutors dismissed 15 cases against bikers who had been summoned to court Friday, leaving a much smaller group at the hearing in Johnson’s court. Prosecutors also formally refused an unindicted case involving Donald Fowler on Thursday.
After the hearing, prosecutors presented Johnson with 13 new dismissals, most of them involving members of the Bandidos group or their support clubs.
Cases dismissed Friday involve Justin Garcia, Cory McAlister, Jimmy Pond, Jason Dillard, Kenneth Carlisle, Richard Donias, Gilbert Zamora, Ronald Warren, Richard Smith, Phillip Sampson, Christopher Rogers, Rolando Reyes and John Martinez.
The dismissals this week bring the number of pending cases to 98, down from 155 bikers indicted after the shootout in which nine were killed and 20 were wounded and injured.
Since District Attorney Abel Reyna was defeated in the March Republican primary, his office has dismissed 56 indicted Twin Peaks cases and refused prosecution on 33 others. Special prosecutors appointed to handle four cases in which Reyna recused his office dismissed one indicted case this week.
Reyna did not attended Friday’s hearing, nor was he at a similar hearing 19th State District Judge Ralph Strother held last week.
Johnson set Wesley McAlister’s case for Sept. 10 as a backup case to the retrial of Jacob Carrizal, the Bandidos Dallas chapter president whose trial ended in November with a hung jury and a mistrial.
Carrizal has a new attorney, and the judge said if he is not ready to try the case on Sept. 10, Wesley McAlister will take that trial slot. A jury panel has been summoned to report to court Aug. 24 to fill out questionnaires in the case.
Johnson also set trial dates for early November for Jacob Reese and Timothy Shayne Satterwhite.
Dallas attorney Clint Broden, who represents Richard Luther, asked the court to set a trial date, but said he will file a motion to recuse Reyna that would require a hearing because he thinks Reyna is a material witness in the case.
The judge agreed to set Luther’s trial date after the first of the year, when Reyna will be out of office and the potential conflict will be resolved.
During another hearing in Strother’s court Friday, Bandido Jeff Battey became agitated when prosecutors asked the judge to delay by several weeks setting a trial date for Battey.
“What are we doing?” Battey asked aloud to his attorney. “Three years and nothing.”
Strother told Battey to speak to his lawyer and not to address the court. Battey responded curtly, saying, “I am speaking to my lawyer.”
Battey and his attorney, Seth Sutton, asked Strother to amend Battey’s bond conditions to allow him to possess a firearm, travel out of state and associate with fellow Bandidos and support-club members.
Prosecutor Amanda Dillon opposed the request, telling the judge Battey’s case will not be dismissed because he and another Bandido can be seen on surveillance video standing over the body of a dead Cossack. Dillon said prosecutors believe Battey was involved in an altercation with the man.
Sutton argued that Battey, from Ponder, is a former Marine with no prior criminal record who has been in court each time he has been summoned. He assured the judge no one would be harmed if he were allowed to speak to his fellow bikers.
“If he is allowed to speak to his co-defendants, how does that put Waco in jeopardy?” Sutton asked.
The judge said Battey could travel outside of Texas but not outside the U.S., but he rejected the other two requests.
After ruling on the motion, Strother said he wanted to set a trial date. However, Reyna’s first assistant, Robert F. Moody, said the Twin Peaks trial team is in flux and asked the judge if he could delay a trial setting until a status conference in three weeks.
“This is just more delay tactics on the state’s part,” Sutton said. “It’s not our fault if the trial team is crumbling.”
“This is not really the progress that should have been made some time ago,” the judge said. “But at least something now is getting done.”
Strother said he will set a trial date for Battey in three weeks.
Sutton said after the hearing that Battey is upset because his “constitutional rights are being infringed upon.”
“The deal here is that we are now three years out on his thing,” Sutton said. “We have received no offer. As soon as we were told no to modify these bond conditions, we were told no, we can’t have a court date. Maybe we will get a court date sometime this year. So yeah, he is obviously frustrated. Imagine having your life put on hold for three years.”