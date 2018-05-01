A state district judge has denied a motion from the city of Woodway and former City Manager Yost Zakhary to throw out a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by a city employee in March.
Judge Jim Meyer of Waco’s 170th State District Court is expected to sign an order Wednesday rejecting the city’s arguments that the court does not have jurisdiction to hear the claim, that Zakhary and the city are shielded by governmental immunity and that the plaintiff, Sandra Bickel, has not exhausted her administrative remedies.
Meyer ruled on the motion after a hearing Thursday, but the judge is not expected to sign the formal order until Wednesday.
Zakhary, who started working as a dispatcher for the Woodway Public Safety Department in 1979, resigned as chief of public safety March 19 and acknowledged making inappropriate comments to Bickel. Zakhary was appointed chief in 1985 and was named joint public safety director and city manager in 2001.
While Zakhary resigned as chief, city officials kept him on as city manager for a few weeks before accepting his resignation April 9. Before his resignation, Zakhary had been away from work on an extended sick leave.
Bickel, a 17-year city employee, alleges in her lawsuit that Zakhary created a hostile work environment with persistent inappropriate comments and behavior. She also alleges assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress and charges the city violated the Texas Civil Rights Act by allowing a hostile work environment to continue.
Since Bickel’s lawsuit was filed, at least five other former and current employees have provided written statements alleging similar inappropriate behavior by Zakhary but no others were added as plaintiffs in the lawsuit, said Ryan Johnson, who is representing Bickel with attorney Scott James.
“We are pleased with the court’s ruling denying Yost Zakhary’s attempt to have the case against him dismissed,” Johnson said Tuesday. “Once again, Zakhary continues to refuse to take any responsibility for his own sexual misconduct. We are also very disappointed that attorneys for the city of Woodway are actively assisting Zakhary in his attempt to avoid taking responsibility. The fact that the city of Woodway would pay attorneys to side with the perpetrator rather than the victim, their own faithful employee, is disturbing and a violation of the public trust.”
Waco attorney Roy Barrett, who represents the city of Woodway and Zakhary said the city will appeal Meyer’s ruling.
“The plea to the jurisdiction raises questions of law, and we plan to appeal the trial court’s ruling to the Waco court of appeals,” Barrett said.
Barrett argued at the hearing that Zakhary and the city have immunity from such claims because Zakhary was carrying out his official duties as police chief at the time.
Johnson countered that he doesn’t think “rubbing his genitals up against somebody or simulating sexual acts are part of the police chief’s official duties.”
Bickel also filed a complaint with the Texas Workforce Commission, which has opened an investigation. Johnson said that process will have to be completed before Meyer can set a trial date for the lawsuit.
The lawsuit alleges Zakhary “permeated” city offices with “ongoing lewd, inappropriate and sexualized comments often directed at specific female employees” and that he “engaged in sexualized, unwanted touching of multiple female employees and/or former employees.”
The lawsuit also alleges Zakhary ridiculed female employees about their weight, breast size and physical appearance and has taken unauthorized photos of at least one female employee’s body parts with his cellphone and has shown the photos to others.
“Multiple female employees and/or former employees have felt distraught, humiliated, embarrassed, scared and physically nauseous due to a pattern of sexual misconduct by Yost Zakhary,” Johnson said in March. “The victims have been rendered helpless and afraid because the perpetrator was both the director of Woodway Public Safety Department and the city manager of Woodway.”
Bickel alleges in her complaint that Zakhary grabbed her ponytail, jerked her head back and forth several times and said, “Oh, yeah, you know that’s what your boyfriend likes” at a Woodway barbecue fundraiser in September.
The comment was made in front of several witnesses, including one who “attempted to stop the chief’s movement and tried to smooth my hair,” according to her complaint.