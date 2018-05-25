A judge denied a request Friday to reduce the bond of a woman charged with conspiring with her boyfriend and sister to kill the women’s mother.
Shonna Lynn Manson, 30, said at a hearing Friday she loves her mother and denied there was a plot to kill Deawathae Holder Manson, of China Spring.
Manson; Jason Maples, 36, of Orlando, Florida; and Manson’s sister, Stefanie Michelle Price, 34, were arrested by McLennan County Sheriff’s Office investigators on conspiracy to commit murder charges. The three have not been indicted.
Judge Matt Johnson of Waco’s 54th State District Court denied the motion to reduce Manson’s $100,000 bond after hearing testimony from a sheriff’s investigator and arguments from Manson’s attorney, Brittany Scaramucci.
Scaramucci argued that Manson would not miss court if allowed to bond out and that the case against her is thin at best.
“Normally, I understand that the facts of the case don’t come into play so much at these hearings, but there aren’t sufficient facts in this case, in my opinion, to have even arrested my client,” Scaramucci said. “So to suggest that she should be in on a $100,000 bond at this point, I can’t fathom that at the moment. My client has a significant criminal history. She owns that. She has a troubled past and did not get the treatment that she needed, and we have discussed pursuing that going forward.
“But this charge has nothing to do with her. There is no proof of it. There is not even a suggestion of my client’s involvement.”
Prosecutor Mark Parker argued that investigators have text messages that tend to implicate Manson and her sister and a taped phone conversation between Manson and her brother, who is in prison. Manson reportedly told her brother she hates her mother and that she may have brought her into the world but she is going to be the one to take her out, Parker told the judge.
Parker said investigators think Manson wanted to kill her mother because she was bitter that she allowed Manson’s grandfather to abuse her and her kids.
Manson said she has had a tough life but would never kill her mother. She said she was shocked when deputies, who initially said she was being arrested on traffic warrants, later told her the charge was murder conspiracy.
Manson said she is on probation for burglary and receiving stolen property in Florida but has transferred her probation supervision to McLennan County and intends to stay in the Waco area. She said she could live with relatives if released on bond.
Records filed in the case indicate Manson arrived in Waco from Florida on April 7. A woman identified in court documents asked her how long she was going to stay in Waco, and Manson said long enough to kill her mother, according to a search warrant affidavit filed in the case.
Manson told the informant Maples was coming to Waco on a bus, and when he got here, she and Maples would go to Home Depot to steal merchandise. After that, they would take her mother “somewhere and shoot her,” according to court records.
Deputies arrested Maples last month as he was getting off a bus from Florida.
Shonna Manson told the informant she wants to kill her mother for allowing her grandfather, Vernon Holder, to molest her and her kids, according to the affidavit. She also said Vernon Holder did not die an accidental death as reported, but that she killed him and made it look like an accident, the affidavit states.
Holder was indicted on a continuous sexual abuse of a young child count and three counts of indecency with a child by contact. According to court records, those charges were dismissed after Holder died in June 2014.
Holder’s death certificate lists his death as accidental, but investigators are taking another look into his death based on the information from the informant. Holder reportedly fell over a jack stand and hit his chest, causing his death, officials said.
Maples has pending arrest warrants in Austin on charges of resisting arrest and possession of marijuana and was supposed to be sentenced later this month in Florida to 10 years in prison on a burglary conviction, officials said.
Manson said Maples was coming to McLennan County to see her before he went back to Florida to start his prison stint. She said she was in custody in Travis County when her grandfather died and could not have been involved in his death, as the informant told deputies.