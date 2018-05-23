The following people were indicted Wednesday, May 23, 2018 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Michael Daequnn Adams — engaging in organized criminal activity

Jaylan Thomas Caldwell — engaging in organized criminal activity

Jonathan Wayne Olson — engaging in organized criminal activity

Donquell James Allen — trafficking of persons

Wendy Alvardo — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Roberto Roque Arredondo — driving while intoxicated - felony

Brad Royce Blanton — forgery

Beau Dustin Boyett — theft of aluminum

Tammie Denise Brock — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Christopher Lee Carprew Jr — possession of marihuana

Aundre Wilson Cooper — engaging in organized criminal activity

James Phillip Daugherty — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Christian Devonte Ewings — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors, evading arrest or detention with a prior

Edward Green — aggravated sexual assault

Javier Manuel Guevara — tampering with physical evidence (habitual)

Jose Juan Guzman — driving while intoxicated - felony

Lee B Pickens — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Brandon Lee Hill — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Brandon Lee Hill — burglary of a building

Glenn Allen Walker — engaging in organized criminal activity

Lesa Ann Haila — claiming lottery prize by fraud over $200 but not more than $10,000

Adrian Jai Hammond — publish or threaten to publish intimate visual material, sexual coercion

Jesse Hargrove — evading arrest or detention with a prior

Brian Adam Holcomb — injury to a disabled individual

John Austin Honea — assault against public servant

Joseph Scott Howard — injury to an elderly individual (enhanced)

Esgar Jesus Ibarra — driving while intoxicated - felony

Benjamin Walker Jackson — robbery

Francisco Antonio Juarez — assault family violence by occlusion

James Darrell King — repeated violation of court order

Tristan Michael Wayne Knowles — burglary of a habitation

Wendy Marie Leffert — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Matthew Jack Patterson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Oscar Eduardo Lopez-Perez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Jerel Raquay Love — sexual assault (enhanced)

Juwan Lujan — aggravated robbery

Ashley Leann Hall — aggravated robbery

Adrian Madrigal — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Julius Marquez — burglary of a building

Julius Marquez — arson (enhanced)

Shawna Sunnie Meeks — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Tiffany Rose Munoz — burglary of a habitation

Felix Nosa Omoruyi — aggravated promotion of prostitution

Keyona Lavette Parker — injury to a child

Noah Austin Penick — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: tetrahydrocannabinol

Richard Pina — driving while intoxicated - felony (enhanced)

Dawn Ann Poyner — injury to a child

Joseph Daniel Raglin Jr — evading arrest or detention with a prior

Christopher C Richards — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)

Nicole Rios — tampering with a governmental record

Anthony Wayne Ripley — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Demarcus Renard Robinson — aggravated robbery (enhanced)

Jeromy Munoz — aggravated robbery

Demarcus Renard Robinson — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Loren Bryan Rojas — driving while intoxicated - felony

Zachary Scott Sheldon — burglary of a building (2 counts)

Jesus Roberto Silva — burglary of a habitation (enhanced)

Robert Joseph Small — burglary of a habitation, endangering a child

Michael Allen Stanford — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Deanna Ann Stauffer — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Franklin Oldham — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jimmy John Steele — theft of a firearm (2 counts)

Richard Samuel Steen — aggravated kidnapping

Michael Rennie Taylor — aggravated assault

Johnny Tijerina Jr — driving while intoxicated - felony

Daniel Alan Tummins — illegal dumping

Alan Bob Vanburen — driving while intoxicated - felony

Kurt Young — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Recommended for you