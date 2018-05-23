The following people were indicted Wednesday, May 23, 2018 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Michael Daequnn Adams — engaging in organized criminal activity
Jaylan Thomas Caldwell — engaging in organized criminal activity
Jonathan Wayne Olson — engaging in organized criminal activity
Donquell James Allen — trafficking of persons
Wendy Alvardo — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Roberto Roque Arredondo — driving while intoxicated - felony
Brad Royce Blanton — forgery
Beau Dustin Boyett — theft of aluminum
Tammie Denise Brock — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Christopher Lee Carprew Jr — possession of marihuana
Aundre Wilson Cooper — engaging in organized criminal activity
James Phillip Daugherty — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Christian Devonte Ewings — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors, evading arrest or detention with a prior
Edward Green — aggravated sexual assault
Javier Manuel Guevara — tampering with physical evidence (habitual)
Jose Juan Guzman — driving while intoxicated - felony
Lee B Pickens — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Brandon Lee Hill — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Brandon Lee Hill — burglary of a building
Glenn Allen Walker — engaging in organized criminal activity
Lesa Ann Haila — claiming lottery prize by fraud over $200 but not more than $10,000
Adrian Jai Hammond — publish or threaten to publish intimate visual material, sexual coercion
Jesse Hargrove — evading arrest or detention with a prior
Brian Adam Holcomb — injury to a disabled individual
John Austin Honea — assault against public servant
Joseph Scott Howard — injury to an elderly individual (enhanced)
Esgar Jesus Ibarra — driving while intoxicated - felony
Benjamin Walker Jackson — robbery
Francisco Antonio Juarez — assault family violence by occlusion
James Darrell King — repeated violation of court order
Tristan Michael Wayne Knowles — burglary of a habitation
Wendy Marie Leffert — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Matthew Jack Patterson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Oscar Eduardo Lopez-Perez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Jerel Raquay Love — sexual assault (enhanced)
Juwan Lujan — aggravated robbery
Ashley Leann Hall — aggravated robbery
Adrian Madrigal — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Julius Marquez — burglary of a building
Julius Marquez — arson (enhanced)
Shawna Sunnie Meeks — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Tiffany Rose Munoz — burglary of a habitation
Felix Nosa Omoruyi — aggravated promotion of prostitution
Keyona Lavette Parker — injury to a child
Noah Austin Penick — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: tetrahydrocannabinol
Richard Pina — driving while intoxicated - felony (enhanced)
Dawn Ann Poyner — injury to a child
Joseph Daniel Raglin Jr — evading arrest or detention with a prior
Christopher C Richards — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)
Nicole Rios — tampering with a governmental record
Anthony Wayne Ripley — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Demarcus Renard Robinson — aggravated robbery (enhanced)
Jeromy Munoz — aggravated robbery
Demarcus Renard Robinson — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Loren Bryan Rojas — driving while intoxicated - felony
Zachary Scott Sheldon — burglary of a building (2 counts)
Jesus Roberto Silva — burglary of a habitation (enhanced)
Robert Joseph Small — burglary of a habitation, endangering a child
Michael Allen Stanford — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Deanna Ann Stauffer — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Franklin Oldham — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jimmy John Steele — theft of a firearm (2 counts)
Richard Samuel Steen — aggravated kidnapping
Michael Rennie Taylor — aggravated assault
Johnny Tijerina Jr — driving while intoxicated - felony
Daniel Alan Tummins — illegal dumping
Alan Bob Vanburen — driving while intoxicated - felony
Kurt Young — unauthorized use of a vehicle