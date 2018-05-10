The following people were indicted Wednesday, May 9, 2018 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Mitchell W Bradford — riot (2 counts)

Aaron Carpenter — riot (2 counts)

Roy James Covey — tampering with or fabricating physical evidence

Richard Luther — tampering with physical evidence

Wesley A Mcalister — riot (2 counts)

Jacob C Reese — riot (2 counts)

Owen Lee Reeves — riot (habitual) (2 counts)

Timothy Shayne Satterwhite — riot (enhanced) (2 counts), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)

Kyle Smith — riot (2 counts), tampering with physical evidence

Ray Allen — murder, riot

Jeffrey Battey — murder, riot

John Guerrero — riot

David Martinez — riot

Tom Mendez — riot

Marshall Mitchell — riot

Jerry Pierson — riot

Marcus Ryan Pilkington — riot

Reginald Weathers — riot

Christopher Jacob Carrizal — riot

Richard Cantu — riot

Nathan Champeau — riot (2 counts)

William Flowers — riot (2 counts)

Richard Lockhart — riot

Glenn Allen Walker — murder, riot

David Baros Jr — aggravated assault (serious bodily injury)

Larry Joe Goodwin — aggravated sexual assault of a child

James Rodney Rodriguez — indecency with a child by exposure, indecency with a child by contact

Cedric Antwoine Slaughter Jr — aggravated sexual assault of a child (3 counts)

Eddie Leon Williams — trafficking of persons (4 counts)

Md Hanif Ibne Ali — threaten to publish intimate visual material

Demarcus Montrell Anderson — assault family violence with a prior

Lindsey Mikalaann Arbis — endangering a child, assault family violence

Frank John Attaway — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Keith Grady Bass — assault against a public servant

Jason Alexander Brooks — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Edra Iona Broomfield — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Dennis Rayshad Brown — assault family violence by occlusion (enhanced)

Robert Brown — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)

Jody Leon Burton — assault family violence by occlusion

Laurence James Button — improper photography or visual recording

Willis Tarail Chapman — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Anna Coleman — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center

Michael Anthony Collins — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Christopher Jason Allen Dugay — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Paz Espinosa — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (habitual)

David Wayne Fuqua Jr — assault against a public servant, harassment of public servant

Heaven Armando Gonzales — assault family violence with a prior

Dana Lynn Goodnature — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Markquis Goynes — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Chelsea Laine Graves — possession of a controlled substance: dihydrocodeinone

Gabriel Dwain Hall — aggravated assault (enhanced)

Williams Maynard Hayes — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Amy J Hemphill — tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Danny Patrick Holden — burglary of a habitation

Christopher Allan Hollerbach — injury to a disabled individual (enhanced)

Bernard Devaugh Howard — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Arbrick Renard Jackson — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Angel Hernandez Jaimes — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Carlette Jenkins — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center

Dwight Dewitt Johnson — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Frederick Ceasar Johnson — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior

Francisco Antonio Juarez — continuous violence against the family

Haqikah Amina Kerr — aggravated promotion of prostitution

Quita Lashawn Nichols — aggravated promotion of prostitution

Andrea Shorter — aggravated promotion of prostitution (enhanced)

Arron Marquez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Nick Lamont Mason — evading arrest or detention with a prior

Justin Cody Mccormick — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Brandon Heath Mccoy — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Stacie Inette Mcgraw — deadly conduct

Lisa Marie Montoya — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Armando Isael Moreno — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Sergio Munoz — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Kathryn Teresa Nelson — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more prior convictions

Kasey Carlene Nitschke — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Charlie Ochoa — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Michael Anthony Olivas — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Edward Anthony Padilla — burglary of a building

Matthew Panter — injury to a child

Brikale Ashtane Payne — aggravated assault, endangering a child

John Ramirez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

John Ramirez — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center

Yarrnick Rahiem Randle — possession of marihuana

Marc Raymond — impersonating a public servant

Taylor Nichole Reese — assault family violence with a prior, aggravated assault

Kristoffer Lance Rhyne — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Natalie Elizabeth Ritchie — prohibited substances in a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Alberto A Roy — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center

David Rubio-Martinez — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior

Magan Danielle Shuemake — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Elroy Ray Stallworth — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

David Antony Strickland — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Bennie Miles Suggs Iii — endangering a child

Jonee Sutton — failure to register as a sex offender

Steven Wayne Thompson — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Jeremiah Jones Traxtle — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Robert Allen Walton — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jessica S Randazzo — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Christopher R Wingo — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Amor Esperanza Zuniga — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Nicole Elizabeth Swick — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

