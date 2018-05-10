The following people were indicted Wednesday, May 9, 2018 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Mitchell W Bradford — riot (2 counts)
Aaron Carpenter — riot (2 counts)
Roy James Covey — tampering with or fabricating physical evidence
Richard Luther — tampering with physical evidence
Wesley A Mcalister — riot (2 counts)
Jacob C Reese — riot (2 counts)
Owen Lee Reeves — riot (habitual) (2 counts)
Timothy Shayne Satterwhite — riot (enhanced) (2 counts), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)
Kyle Smith — riot (2 counts), tampering with physical evidence
Ray Allen — murder, riot
Jeffrey Battey — murder, riot
John Guerrero — riot
David Martinez — riot
Tom Mendez — riot
Marshall Mitchell — riot
Jerry Pierson — riot
Marcus Ryan Pilkington — riot
Reginald Weathers — riot
Christopher Jacob Carrizal — riot
Richard Cantu — riot
Nathan Champeau — riot (2 counts)
William Flowers — riot (2 counts)
Richard Lockhart — riot
Glenn Allen Walker — murder, riot
David Baros Jr — aggravated assault (serious bodily injury)
Larry Joe Goodwin — aggravated sexual assault of a child
James Rodney Rodriguez — indecency with a child by exposure, indecency with a child by contact
Cedric Antwoine Slaughter Jr — aggravated sexual assault of a child (3 counts)
Eddie Leon Williams — trafficking of persons (4 counts)
Md Hanif Ibne Ali — threaten to publish intimate visual material
Demarcus Montrell Anderson — assault family violence with a prior
Lindsey Mikalaann Arbis — endangering a child, assault family violence
Frank John Attaway — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Keith Grady Bass — assault against a public servant
Jason Alexander Brooks — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Edra Iona Broomfield — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Dennis Rayshad Brown — assault family violence by occlusion (enhanced)
Robert Brown — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)
Jody Leon Burton — assault family violence by occlusion
Laurence James Button — improper photography or visual recording
Willis Tarail Chapman — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Anna Coleman — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center
Michael Anthony Collins — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Christopher Jason Allen Dugay — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Paz Espinosa — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (habitual)
David Wayne Fuqua Jr — assault against a public servant, harassment of public servant
Heaven Armando Gonzales — assault family violence with a prior
Dana Lynn Goodnature — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Markquis Goynes — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Chelsea Laine Graves — possession of a controlled substance: dihydrocodeinone
Gabriel Dwain Hall — aggravated assault (enhanced)
Williams Maynard Hayes — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Amy J Hemphill — tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Danny Patrick Holden — burglary of a habitation
Christopher Allan Hollerbach — injury to a disabled individual (enhanced)
Bernard Devaugh Howard — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Arbrick Renard Jackson — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Angel Hernandez Jaimes — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Carlette Jenkins — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center
Dwight Dewitt Johnson — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Frederick Ceasar Johnson — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior
Francisco Antonio Juarez — continuous violence against the family
Haqikah Amina Kerr — aggravated promotion of prostitution
Quita Lashawn Nichols — aggravated promotion of prostitution
Andrea Shorter — aggravated promotion of prostitution (enhanced)
Arron Marquez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Nick Lamont Mason — evading arrest or detention with a prior
Justin Cody Mccormick — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Brandon Heath Mccoy — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Stacie Inette Mcgraw — deadly conduct
Lisa Marie Montoya — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Armando Isael Moreno — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Sergio Munoz — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Kathryn Teresa Nelson — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more prior convictions
Kasey Carlene Nitschke — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Charlie Ochoa — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Michael Anthony Olivas — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Edward Anthony Padilla — burglary of a building
Matthew Panter — injury to a child
Brikale Ashtane Payne — aggravated assault, endangering a child
John Ramirez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
John Ramirez — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center
Yarrnick Rahiem Randle — possession of marihuana
Marc Raymond — impersonating a public servant
Taylor Nichole Reese — assault family violence with a prior, aggravated assault
Kristoffer Lance Rhyne — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Natalie Elizabeth Ritchie — prohibited substances in a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Alberto A Roy — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center
David Rubio-Martinez — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior
Magan Danielle Shuemake — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Elroy Ray Stallworth — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Elroy Ray Stallworth — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
David Antony Strickland — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Bennie Miles Suggs Iii — endangering a child
Jonee Sutton — failure to register as a sex offender
Steven Wayne Thompson — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Jeremiah Jones Traxtle — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Robert Allen Walton — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jessica S Randazzo — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Christopher R Wingo — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Amor Esperanza Zuniga — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Nicole Elizabeth Swick — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine