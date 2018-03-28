The following people were indicted Wednesday, March 28, 2018 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Shane Hugh Babineaux — assault family violence with a prior
Samantha Sue Barbera — tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
George James Brown-Lohr — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol, possession of a controlled substance: psilocin
Destiny Michele Young — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol, possession of a controlled substance: psilocin
Mathew David Campbell — tampering with physical evidence (enhanced)
Jay Carmen Cienfuegos — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
TC G. Clakley — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Gregory Dwayne Clark — aggravated robbery (habitual)
Wendy N. Clark — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center
Crystal Ann Contreras — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Franisco Christopher Jaral — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Aaron Lee Crane Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Tony Lee Cureton — assault family violence with a prior
Lindsey Dupraz — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Benjamin O’Brian Eastland — assault family violence with a prior
Steven Shane Goodwin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Desmond Deshawn Guinyard — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Bradley Dean Hart — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Kai William Hilbert — unauthorized use of a vehicle
John Wayne Jackson — forgery
Walter Lee Jackson — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Daniel Scott Johnson — forgery (2 counts)
Tony Dewayne Justice Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Noe Garcia Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Roy Allen Kelly — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center
Karl Keith Kennon — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Nicholas Lee Lobban — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Matthew Leaman Long — continuous violence against the family
William Scott Mayhew — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Todric Deon McDonald — assault against public servant (enhanced)
Brian Thomas Meiborg — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
Michael Bradley Mills — injury to a child, assault family violence
Josephine Marie Monrial — aggravated kidnapping, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Leonard Marlynn Norwood — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Ismael Oliva Jr. — burglary of a building
Leon Olvera — aggravated assault (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Clarissa Lanette Perez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Victor Pool — terroristic threat against peace officer
John Reyes — robbery
Benjamin Carl Reynolds — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
William Rayshon Rhymer — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine (habitual), evading arrest or detention with a prior
Daioddrick Kavontae Slaughter — assault family violence by occlusion
Jason Edward Starkey — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Zachary Suarez — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center
Joseph Terronez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Kiefer Trace Wallace — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine