The following people were indicted Wednesday, March 28, 2018 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Shane Hugh Babineaux — assault family violence with a prior

Samantha Sue Barbera — tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

George James Brown-Lohr — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol, possession of a controlled substance: psilocin

Destiny Michele Young — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol, possession of a controlled substance: psilocin

Mathew David Campbell — tampering with physical evidence (enhanced)

Jay Carmen Cienfuegos — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

TC G. Clakley — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Gregory Dwayne Clark — aggravated robbery (habitual)

Gregory Dwayne Clark — aggravated robbery (habitual)

Gregory Dwayne Clark — aggravated robbery (habitual)

Wendy N. Clark — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center

Crystal Ann Contreras — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Franisco Christopher Jaral — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Aaron Lee Crane Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Tony Lee Cureton — assault family violence with a prior

Lindsey Dupraz — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Benjamin O’Brian Eastland — assault family violence with a prior

Steven Shane Goodwin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Desmond Deshawn Guinyard — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Bradley Dean Hart — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Kai William Hilbert — unauthorized use of a vehicle

John Wayne Jackson — forgery

Walter Lee Jackson — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Daniel Scott Johnson — forgery (2 counts)

Tony Dewayne Justice Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Noe Garcia Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Roy Allen Kelly — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center

Karl Keith Kennon — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Nicholas Lee Lobban — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Matthew Leaman Long — continuous violence against the family

William Scott Mayhew — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Todric Deon McDonald — assault against public servant (enhanced)

Brian Thomas Meiborg — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

Michael Bradley Mills — injury to a child, assault family violence

Josephine Marie Monrial — aggravated kidnapping, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Leonard Marlynn Norwood — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Ismael Oliva Jr. — burglary of a building

Leon Olvera — aggravated assault (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Clarissa Lanette Perez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Victor Pool — terroristic threat against peace officer

John Reyes — robbery

Benjamin Carl Reynolds — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

William Rayshon Rhymer — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine (habitual), evading arrest or detention with a prior

Daioddrick Kavontae Slaughter — assault family violence by occlusion

Jason Edward Starkey — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Zachary Suarez — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center

Joseph Terronez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Kiefer Trace Wallace — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Tags

Recommended for you