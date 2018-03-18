The following people were indicted Wednesday, March 14, 2018 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Patricio Medina — aggravated sexual assault of a child, injury to a child (2 counts), endandering a child (2 counts)
Jose Guadalupe Banda — aggravated sexual assault of a child (4 counts), indecency with a child by contact
John Roy Bell — sexual assault of a child (2 counts)
Juwan Lujan — indecency with a child, aggravated assault
Jacob Martinez — sexual assault of a child (4 counts), indecency with a child by contact, indecency with a child
Albert Paul Rios — continuous sexual abuse of a young child, indecency with a child by contact (5 counts)
Dari Washington — invasive visual recording, unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material
Kyle Franklin Arnold — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Christopher Harold Butler — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center
Reneatra Gene Cade — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center
Wade Hamilton Carter — debit card abuse
Michael David Davis — delivery of a controlled substance: heroin in a drug free zone (enhanced)
Austin Blake Dooley — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Paz Espinosa — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)
Angel De Jesus Flores — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Natalie Garcia — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Antwoin Dominique Haynes — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center
Kristy Renee Hesbrook — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Malik Mekal Hubbard — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Devion Michael Hurtado — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center
Robert Carl Hutchinson — assault family violence by occlusion
Maurice Jones — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Manuel Dejesus Juarez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Kristopher Scott Kay — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Ariana Dominique King — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Christa Mari Klemann — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Larodrick Deearl Levi — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Eric T Lopez — burglary of a building
Julius Marquez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Christian Edward Martinez — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center
Arthur Lee Melendez — failure to register as a sex offender
Tino Alexander Montoya — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Armando Parada — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Eric Pharr — possession of marihuana
Aaris Powell — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Gus Brentson Pruitt — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, unauthorized use of a vehicle
Colton Gene Pullen — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Nicholas Ray Ramirez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jannet Ramirez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Quinton Lamont Richardson — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000
Homero Rodriguez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Marcus Jacoby Ray — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Kyquanita Rashawn Gentry — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Wesley Paxton Sam — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
William Dale Skiles — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Brittany Lashae Snell — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
James Spears — aggravated assault (enhanced)
Douglas Wayne Speights — burglary of a building
Richard Alan Squires — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
John Wyatt Teal — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Deontre Lamar Thomas — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Daniel Vallejo — driving while intoxicated - felony
Jason P Waller — driving while intoxicated - felony
Deandrea Shanice Williams — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: alprazolam
Salil Amin Khoja — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: alprazolam
Russell Shane Wulf — assault against public servant
Zachery Lamone McKee — murder