The following people were indicted Wednesday, March 14, 2018 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Patricio Medina — aggravated sexual assault of a child, injury to a child (2 counts), endandering a child (2 counts)

Jose Guadalupe Banda — aggravated sexual assault of a child (4 counts), indecency with a child by contact

John Roy Bell — sexual assault of a child (2 counts)

Juwan Lujan — indecency with a child, aggravated assault

Jacob Martinez — sexual assault of a child (4 counts), indecency with a child by contact, indecency with a child

Albert Paul Rios — continuous sexual abuse of a young child, indecency with a child by contact (5 counts)

Dari Washington — invasive visual recording, unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material

Kyle Franklin Arnold — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Christopher Harold Butler — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center

Reneatra Gene Cade — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center

Wade Hamilton Carter — debit card abuse

Michael David Davis — delivery of a controlled substance: heroin in a drug free zone (enhanced)

Austin Blake Dooley — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Paz Espinosa — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)

Angel De Jesus Flores — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Natalie Garcia — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Antwoin Dominique Haynes — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center

Kristy Renee Hesbrook — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Malik Mekal Hubbard — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Devion Michael Hurtado — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center

Robert Carl Hutchinson — assault family violence by occlusion

Maurice Jones — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Manuel Dejesus Juarez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Kristopher Scott Kay — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Ariana Dominique King — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Christa Mari Klemann — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Larodrick Deearl Levi — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Eric T Lopez — burglary of a building

Julius Marquez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Christian Edward Martinez — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center

Arthur Lee Melendez — failure to register as a sex offender

Tino Alexander Montoya — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Armando Parada — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Eric Pharr — possession of marihuana

Aaris Powell — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Gus Brentson Pruitt — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, unauthorized use of a vehicle

Colton Gene Pullen — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Nicholas Ray Ramirez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jannet Ramirez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Quinton Lamont Richardson — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000

Homero Rodriguez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Marcus Jacoby Ray — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Kyquanita Rashawn Gentry — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Wesley Paxton Sam — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

William Dale Skiles — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Brittany Lashae Snell — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

James Spears — aggravated assault (enhanced)

Douglas Wayne Speights — burglary of a building

Richard Alan Squires — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

John Wyatt Teal — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Deontre Lamar Thomas — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Daniel Vallejo — driving while intoxicated - felony

Jason P Waller — driving while intoxicated - felony

Deandrea Shanice Williams — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: alprazolam

Salil Amin Khoja — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: alprazolam

Russell Shane Wulf — assault against public servant

Zachery Lamone McKee — murder

