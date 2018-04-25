The following people were indicted Wednesday, April 25, 2018 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Tederick Dewayne Bessie — continuous violence against the family

Scott Allen Mayhew — possession of a controlled substance, with intent to deliver, to-wit: methamphetamine (habitual)

Timothy Lamar Crook — aggravated sexual assault of a child (habitual) (2 counts), indecency with a child by contact (habitual) (2 counts)

Ruben Arredondo — sexual assault of a child (6 counts), prohibited sexual conduct

Juan Deleon — indecency with a child by exposure

Isaac Christopher Quinteros — online solicitation of a minor

Jimmy Lee Smith — online solicitation of a minor

James Edward Thomas — indecency with a child by contact

Shonta Rene Aguilar — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Frank Valentino Aguirre — driving while intoxicated - felony (enhanced)

Christie Ahlgrim-Skinner — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 against an elderly individual

Jacob Nathaniel Barnes — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Wendy Patrice Benson — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Justin Dakota Bishop — forgery

Angelo Bravo — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

William Juan Bridgewater — robbery

Richard Fate Briscoe — burglary of a habitation

Heather Clark — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Gary Wayne Coaster — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center

Michael Lynn Collins — possession of a controlled substance: methampehtamine

Steven Jerome Conkleton — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Myrna Launita Cooper — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Julie Tootsie Costa — burglary of a habitation

Jramarquis Lakeith Degrate — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jeremy Dotson — evading arrest or detention with a prior

Jesse Melvin Drake Jr — possession of a controlled substance: heroin (habitual)

Christopher Lee Eickenhorst — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

James Bruce Foster — assault family violence by occlusion

Daniel Galaviz — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Gabriel Garcia — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual)

Aaron Layton Gatlin — unauthorized use of a vehicle

James Lee Geaslin — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Scott Edwin Graham — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Sampson Greer — assault family violence by occlusion

Zakary James Griffin — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Alissa Guardiola — burglary of a habitation

Allen S Gutierrez — burglary of a habitation

Troy Edward Harbert — assault family violence with a prior

Manuel Luis Hernandez — driving while intoxicated - felony

Michael Thomas Hubbard — burglary of a habitation

Jonathan Kaleb James — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

William Ryan James — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Alexis Lilrose Johnson — robbery

Michael Lee Johnson — forgery against elderly individual (2 counts)

Lavell Rodney Jones — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Ricky Jones — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Cloresa Nacole King — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center

Sarah Elizabeth Klanika — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Zakary Tyler Lamb — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jose Ariel Zuniga — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Danny Lenn Land — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Bobby Ray Latchison — driving while intoxicated - felony

Amanda Renee Loftin — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, injury to a child

William Jay Hill — aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, injury to a child

Evan Stewart Loyd — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Sheila Joyce Luper — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Angel Lynn Mchenry — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Joe Lopez — burglary of a habitation (enhanced)

Brandon Mason — burglary of a habitation

Jasper Montgomery — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Saul Morales — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Leonardo Carroll Nelly — assault family violence by occlusion

William Ryan Novian — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Ciara Elizabeth Ocasio — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center

Jarman Aukine Oneal — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Edward Victor Ortiz — evading arrest or detention with a prior

Britany Nicole Parker — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Marlon Ronshe Phillips — theft of a firearm

Marlon Ronshe Phillips — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Jesse James Poteet — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Latasha Nicole Powell — possession of a controlled substance: heroin in a drug free zone (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Lisa Puente — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

Marcus Jacoby Ray — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

William Jarod Richardson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Fabian Ray Rivera — deadly conduct

John Dale Roddy — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Kassidy Rodriguez — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Enrique Rojas — criminal mischief of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 (enhanced)

Justin Ray Romo — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced), evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced), tampering with or fabricating physical evidence (enhanced)

Vincent Sandoval — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, evading arrest or detention

Mariah Nichole Shaw — injury to a child

Tanner Adam Shaw — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jose Edwin Sotomayor — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Angel Ezekiel Sardaneta — delivery of a controlled substance: methamphetamine in a drug free zone

Angel Ezekiel Sardaneta — delivery of a controlled substance: methamphetamine in a drug free zone

Angel Ezekiel Sardaneta — delivery of a controlled substance, to wit: methamphetamine in a drug free zone

Austin Taylor — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Louis Antuan Dupart — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Clayton Owenray Taylor — continuous violence against the family

Tyler Jordan Taylor — burglary of a habitation (2 counts)

Jesse James Thompson — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Ashley Deann Torres — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Shane Casey Turner — delivery of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jennifer Marie Walker — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Lakeshia Michelle Washington — aggravated assault

Austin Blake Webber — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Cardell Wells Jr — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

John Dewhit Whitfield — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jennifer Elaine Wildberger — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Christopher James Williams — continuous violence against the family

Donovan Chase Windwehen — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Cameron Joseph Hoffmeyer — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Dakota Madison Workman — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Kara Renee Brown — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Amor Esperanza Zuniga — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Troy Keith Allen — continuous violence against the family (enhanced)

Rogellio Galvan — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

