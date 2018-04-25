The following people were indicted Wednesday, April 25, 2018 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Tederick Dewayne Bessie — continuous violence against the family
Scott Allen Mayhew — possession of a controlled substance, with intent to deliver, to-wit: methamphetamine (habitual)
Timothy Lamar Crook — aggravated sexual assault of a child (habitual) (2 counts), indecency with a child by contact (habitual) (2 counts)
Ruben Arredondo — sexual assault of a child (6 counts), prohibited sexual conduct
Juan Deleon — indecency with a child by exposure
Isaac Christopher Quinteros — online solicitation of a minor
Jimmy Lee Smith — online solicitation of a minor
James Edward Thomas — indecency with a child by contact
Shonta Rene Aguilar — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Frank Valentino Aguirre — driving while intoxicated - felony (enhanced)
Christie Ahlgrim-Skinner — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 against an elderly individual
Jacob Nathaniel Barnes — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Wendy Patrice Benson — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Justin Dakota Bishop — forgery
Angelo Bravo — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
William Juan Bridgewater — robbery
Richard Fate Briscoe — burglary of a habitation
Heather Clark — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Gary Wayne Coaster — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center
Michael Lynn Collins — possession of a controlled substance: methampehtamine
Steven Jerome Conkleton — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Myrna Launita Cooper — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Julie Tootsie Costa — burglary of a habitation
Jramarquis Lakeith Degrate — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jeremy Dotson — evading arrest or detention with a prior
Jesse Melvin Drake Jr — possession of a controlled substance: heroin (habitual)
Christopher Lee Eickenhorst — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
James Bruce Foster — assault family violence by occlusion
Daniel Galaviz — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Gabriel Garcia — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual)
Aaron Layton Gatlin — unauthorized use of a vehicle
James Lee Geaslin — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Scott Edwin Graham — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Sampson Greer — assault family violence by occlusion
Zakary James Griffin — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Alissa Guardiola — burglary of a habitation
Allen S Gutierrez — burglary of a habitation
Troy Edward Harbert — assault family violence with a prior
Manuel Luis Hernandez — driving while intoxicated - felony
Michael Thomas Hubbard — burglary of a habitation
Jonathan Kaleb James — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
William Ryan James — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Alexis Lilrose Johnson — robbery
Michael Lee Johnson — forgery against elderly individual (2 counts)
Lavell Rodney Jones — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Ricky Jones — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Cloresa Nacole King — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center
Sarah Elizabeth Klanika — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Zakary Tyler Lamb — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jose Ariel Zuniga — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Danny Lenn Land — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Bobby Ray Latchison — driving while intoxicated - felony
Amanda Renee Loftin — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, injury to a child
William Jay Hill — aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, injury to a child
Evan Stewart Loyd — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Sheila Joyce Luper — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Angel Lynn Mchenry — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Joe Lopez — burglary of a habitation (enhanced)
Brandon Mason — burglary of a habitation
Jasper Montgomery — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Saul Morales — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Leonardo Carroll Nelly — assault family violence by occlusion
William Ryan Novian — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Ciara Elizabeth Ocasio — unauthorized absence from a county correctional center
Jarman Aukine Oneal — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Edward Victor Ortiz — evading arrest or detention with a prior
Britany Nicole Parker — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Marlon Ronshe Phillips — theft of a firearm
Marlon Ronshe Phillips — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Jesse James Poteet — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Latasha Nicole Powell — possession of a controlled substance: heroin in a drug free zone (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Lisa Puente — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
Marcus Jacoby Ray — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
William Jarod Richardson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Fabian Ray Rivera — deadly conduct
John Dale Roddy — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Kassidy Rodriguez — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Enrique Rojas — criminal mischief of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 (enhanced)
Justin Ray Romo — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced), evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced), tampering with or fabricating physical evidence (enhanced)
Vincent Sandoval — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, evading arrest or detention
Mariah Nichole Shaw — injury to a child
Tanner Adam Shaw — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jose Edwin Sotomayor — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Angel Ezekiel Sardaneta — delivery of a controlled substance: methamphetamine in a drug free zone
Austin Taylor — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Louis Antuan Dupart — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Clayton Owenray Taylor — continuous violence against the family
Tyler Jordan Taylor — burglary of a habitation (2 counts)
Jesse James Thompson — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Ashley Deann Torres — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Shane Casey Turner — delivery of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jennifer Marie Walker — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Lakeshia Michelle Washington — aggravated assault
Austin Blake Webber — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Cardell Wells Jr — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
John Dewhit Whitfield — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jennifer Elaine Wildberger — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Christopher James Williams — continuous violence against the family
Donovan Chase Windwehen — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Cameron Joseph Hoffmeyer — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Dakota Madison Workman — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Kara Renee Brown — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Amor Esperanza Zuniga — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Troy Keith Allen — continuous violence against the family (enhanced)
Rogellio Galvan — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine