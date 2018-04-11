The following people were indicted Wednesday, April 11, 2018 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Reyes Barrera — continuous sexual abuse of a young child, indecency with a child by contact
Joel Bailey — driving while intoxicated - felony, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Roderick Smith — assault family violence with a prior
Jeremy Allen Ainsworth — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior, assault family violence with a prior
John Barnett — possession of a controlled substance: lisdexamfetamine
Bobbie Dewayne Betts — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Rhonda Marie Binkley — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
Shane Joe Bohn — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Rodger Earl Canipe — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Wade Hamilton Carter — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
Isreal Mark Anthony Castro — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Anson Lee Cox — injury to a child
Charles Henobe Dudzinski — sexual coercion
April Denise Ewing — assault family violence with a prior
Bobby Lynn Ferrell — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Penny Sue Fieseler — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Gabriel Flores-Benitez — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Elsie Renee Fourton — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Daniel Galaviz — escape
Christopher L Magers — sexual assault of a child
Larry Charles Gee — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Alissa Guardiola — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Brandon Lee Harbin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jeremy Lee Harris — burglary of a habitation
Tonia Crelia — engaging in organized criminal activity
Lee B Pickens — engaging in organized criminal activity
Billy Clyde Crelia — engaging in organized criminal activity (enhanced)
Gerald Wayne Fuentes — engaging in organized criminal activity
Timothy Joseph Hoelscher — driving while intoxicated - felony
Clinton William Huber — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
David Lee Cullens — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Michael Allen Kalinec — vehicle involved in accident/failure to stop and render aid
Marquis Lashaue Kelly — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Mario Denorris Mathis — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Cynthia Marie Medina — burglary of a habitation
Robert Leon Moss — aggravated robbery
Jennifer Lynn Jones — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Johnal Oldenburg — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Tara Shellaine Patterson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Lynde Michelle Price — possession of a controlled substance: oxycodone
Derrick Lanell Pulliam — burglary of a habitation
Daryl Watson Rembert — burglary of a building
Michelle Denise Richmond — robbery
Jaqueline Sadie Sanchez — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Jazmine Monique Sapp — aggravated robbery
Carlos Emanual Silva — burglary of a habitation
Alford Ray Snodgrass — attempted sexual assault (habitual)
Paula Diane Stout — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Timothy Micheal Turner — aggravated assault (4 counts)
Joshua Todd Webb — possession of a controlled substance: hydromorphone, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Leah Welch — credit card or debit card abuse
Demarcus Dshawn Williams — compelling prostitution, aggravated promotion of prostitution
Rachael Ellen Williams — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Chuck Wilson — bail jumping and failure to appear
Tyiwan Wilson — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
David Lee Woodruff — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)
Tadd Alan York — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Freddie Lee Young — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Noe Hernandez Zarco — unauthorized use of food stamp benefits
John Patrick Mcgaugh — online solicitation of a minor
