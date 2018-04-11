The following people were indicted Wednesday, April 11, 2018 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Reyes Barrera — continuous sexual abuse of a young child, indecency with a child by contact

Joel Bailey — driving while intoxicated - felony, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Roderick Smith — assault family violence with a prior

Jeremy Allen Ainsworth — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior, assault family violence with a prior

John Barnett — possession of a controlled substance: lisdexamfetamine

Bobbie Dewayne Betts — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Rhonda Marie Binkley — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

Shane Joe Bohn — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Rodger Earl Canipe — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Wade Hamilton Carter — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

Isreal Mark Anthony Castro — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Anson Lee Cox — injury to a child

Charles Henobe Dudzinski — sexual coercion

April Denise Ewing — assault family violence with a prior

Bobby Lynn Ferrell — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Penny Sue Fieseler — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Gabriel Flores-Benitez — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Elsie Renee Fourton — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Daniel Galaviz — escape

Christopher L Magers — sexual assault of a child

Larry Charles Gee — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Alissa Guardiola — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Brandon Lee Harbin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jeremy Lee Harris — burglary of a habitation

Tonia Crelia — engaging in organized criminal activity

Lee B Pickens — engaging in organized criminal activity

Billy Clyde Crelia — engaging in organized criminal activity (enhanced)

Gerald Wayne Fuentes — engaging in organized criminal activity

Timothy Joseph Hoelscher — driving while intoxicated - felony

Clinton William Huber — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

David Lee Cullens — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Michael Allen Kalinec — vehicle involved in accident/failure to stop and render aid

Marquis Lashaue Kelly — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Mario Denorris Mathis — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Cynthia Marie Medina — burglary of a habitation

Robert Leon Moss — aggravated robbery

Jennifer Lynn Jones — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Johnal Oldenburg — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Tara Shellaine Patterson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Lynde Michelle Price — possession of a controlled substance: oxycodone

Derrick Lanell Pulliam — burglary of a habitation

Daryl Watson Rembert — burglary of a building

Michelle Denise Richmond — robbery

Jaqueline Sadie Sanchez — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Jazmine Monique Sapp — aggravated robbery

Carlos Emanual Silva — burglary of a habitation

Alford Ray Snodgrass — attempted sexual assault (habitual)

Paula Diane Stout — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Timothy Micheal Turner — aggravated assault (4 counts)

Joshua Todd Webb — possession of a controlled substance: hydromorphone, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Leah Welch — credit card or debit card abuse

Demarcus Dshawn Williams — compelling prostitution, aggravated promotion of prostitution

Rachael Ellen Williams — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Chuck Wilson — bail jumping and failure to appear

Tyiwan Wilson — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

David Lee Woodruff — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)

Tadd Alan York — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Freddie Lee Young — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Noe Hernandez Zarco — unauthorized use of food stamp benefits

John Patrick Mcgaugh — online solicitation of a minor

