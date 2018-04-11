Five of six people connected to a widespread burglary ring who reportedly stole property valued at more than $30,000 were indicted Wednesday.
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Billy Clyde Crelia, 39, Tonia Ross-Crelia, 48, Lee B. Pickens, 43, Gerald Wayne Fuentes, 51, and Brandon Lee Hill, 43, all of Waco, on engaging in organized criminal activity charges.
Glenn Walker, 35, who was arrested last month with the others, was not indicted Wednesday. It was unclear Wednesday if the district attorney's office presented his case to the grand jury, because grand jury proceedings are confidential.
McLennan County Sheriff's Office investigators say the arrests of the six suspects cleared at least 13 burglary cases reported between October 2017 and earlier this year. The suspects reportedly sold or traded the stolen items for cash, methamphetamine or other drugs, according to investigators.
Records filed in the case state all six suspects confessed to their roles in the burglary ring to Sheriff's Office Detective Michael Hutchinson and some returned stolen items to the sheriff's office.
Billy Crelia and Lee Pickens were indicted on enhanced charges, bumping their charges from third-degree felonies to second-degree felonies. Crelia was convicted of engaging in organized criminal activity in 2012, while Pickens was convicted of robbery in 2009, according to the indictments.
McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara has said deputies investigating a stolen boat from a storage facility near Speegleville connected that theft to other burglaries and thefts dating back to October. At least 13 cases involving burglaries of multiple storage facilities and at least three homes, with stolen property valued at between $30,000 and $40,000, were tied to the six suspects, Sheriff's Capt. Steve January said.
Deputies recovered tools, furniture, jewelry, clothing, electronic equipment, antique coins and other items, January said. Many of the items were taken to Waco residences belonging to Walker, Pickens and Hill and to a storage facility, court documents state.
Billy Crelia was arrested Dec. 12 on an alleged parole violation and was made a trusty at the Hill County Jail. He and another trusty, Corey Robert Buckner, 38, walked away from the Hill County Jail last month when they were supposed to be helping prepare breakfast for other inmates.
Both men were captured and returned to jail after a nine-hour search.