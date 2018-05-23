Two people charged with robbing a pizza deliveryman and stealing his truck in January were indicted Wednesday.
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Juwan Latrent Lujan, 20, and Ashley Leann Hall, 19, each on one count of aggravated robbery.
Waco police reported a Domino's Pizza driver got out of his 2016 Dodge Ram pickup truck in the 700 block of Calumet Avenue to deliver an order.
Two people wearing ski masks approached the driver. One pointed a pistol at him, and they got into the man's truck and drove away, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
McLennan County sheriff's deputies spotted the truck and suspects and stopped the pair near the South Terrace Apartments, Swanton said. Deputies detained Hall and Lujan until they were identified as the suspects in the robbery, he said.
The two were arrested on aggravated robbery charges, and Lujan also was charged with possession of marijuana, Swanton said.
Explicit photos
In other action, the grand jury indicted a Midway High School junior on charges he showed sexually explicit photos of a 17-year old girl to classmates after threatening to do so if she ended their relationship.
A grand jury indicted Adrian Jai Hammond, 17, on two state-jail felony charges alleging he published or threatened to publish intimate visual material and sexual coercion.
Hewitt police arrested Hammond in February at Midway High School.
State-jail felonies are punishable by up to two years in a state jail facility.
Hammond is listed as a junior, and he is now at Midway's disciplinary alternative education facility, district spokeswoman Traci Marlin said.
A student told police she was in a consensual relationship with Hammond. During that time, Hammond took an explicit photo of her and uploaded it to a personal digital file database, Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin said.
"When she learned the photograph was taken, she attempted to get the photograph deleted, but apparently it had already been uploaded," Devlin said.
Hammond allegedly threatened to show the picture to classmates and friends if the girl ended their relationship, which she did, Devlin said.
Witnesses told police Hammond showed the photograph to several people, he said.