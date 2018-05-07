A former homeless man, who said he robbed a bank in Temple last year because he grew tired of seeing patrons pull into McDonald’s and leave with food, was sentenced to four years in federal prison Monday.
Jason Matthew Skaggs, 36, a Florida native, told U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman before sentencing that his lengthy criminal record and long-term substance abuse led to his life of homelessness and desperation.
“I have been involved in drugs all my life, but most of the crimes on my record are drug-related and non-violent,” Skaggs said. “I’m not trying to use drugs as a crutch or to excuse my behavior. I know what I’ve done.”
Pitman sentenced Skaggs to 48 months in federal prison, ordered him to make $2,217 in restitution to Bank of America, 3550 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple, and to serve three years of supervised release after his prison term.
Before the brief sentencing hearing concluded, the judge asked Skaggs if it is true that he buried the money from the bank robbery and doesn’t remember where it is.
“Yes, your honor,” Skaggs said.
The judge noted Skaggs’ long criminal history, convictions that include drug-related offenses, thefts, burglaries, hot checks and driving without a valid license.
Skaggs’ attorney, Dan MacLemore, told the judge that Skaggs didn’t use a weapon in the Nov. 20, 2017, robbery, nor did he threaten or try to intimidate anyone inside the bank. Skaggs was hungry and homeless and that’s why he did what he did, MacLemore said.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Greg Gloff reminded the judge that Skaggs entered the bank and gave a note to a teller that said, “In 20 seconds, I will be leaving with all the big bills in your drawer. Clean bills no devices. Get the money, raise no alarm and nothing will jeopardize the safety of this establishment.”
According to federal court records, the teller included a GPS tracking device with the money. Skaggs wore sunglasses, but did not try to cover his face with anything else, and investigators saw a distinctive tattoo on his left hand in surveillance videos.
Later, investigators found the GPS tracker and the sunglasses along a stretch of train tracks near Interstate 35 and Loop 363 in Temple. The area is near known homeless camps behind the shopping center where the Bank of America is located, records show.
Officers spotted Skaggs two days later at a gas station on Adams Avenue in Temple. He fled from them, but they took him into custody after a brief chase. In an interview, Skaggs admitted to officers he had been dropped off near the bank and he was supposed to have a ride after the robbery. But his ride didn’t show, he said, and he had to flee on foot.
Skaggs told investigators there was no need to talk about the “bank” because police had video of him and the video was clear, court records show.
“I think he is a smart guy who just was never able to handle his drug abuse, which started when he was a teenager,” MacLemore said after the hearing.