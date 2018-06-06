The state's highest criminal court on Wednesday set aside the convictions of four men in the 1992 shooting deaths of two teens in Moody but rejected their claims of actual innocence.
In 78-page opinions, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals granted writs of habeas corpus relief for Richard Bryan Kussmaul, James Edward Long, Michael Dewayne Shelton and James Wayne Pitts Jr., ruling that DNA evidence tends to clear them in the 1992 deaths of Leslie Murphy, 17, and Stephen Neighbors, 14, in a mobile home near Moody.
The court vacated their convictions and sent their cases back to McLennan County, where the McLennan County District Attorney's Office will have to determine whether the defendants can be retried.
District Attorney Abel Reyna did not return phone calls to his office Wednesday.
Kussmaul is serving a life prison term. Long and Pitts both served their full 20-year prison terms and have been released, while Shelton served 17 years before he won parole.
The trio testified at Kussmaul’s 1994 trial in Waco that all four of them raped Murphy before Kussmaul shot both victims in the back with a high-powered rifle.
All three recanted their confessions soon after they were sentenced to 20 years in prison on sexual assault charges. They all testified at a hearing in July 2016, which the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals ordered on the four defendants’ claims that they are innocent and that DNA evidence excludes all four in the sexual assault.
Long, Shelton and Pitts all testified at the hearing that they gave false testimony against Kussmaul at his trial because a prosecutor promised them probation and a deputy coerced their confessions by threatening them with the death penalty.
Retired State District Judge George Allen, who presided over Kussmaul's trial and the writ hearing almost two years ago, wrote in an opinion after the hearing that newly discovered DNA evidence that was not available at the time “constitutes clear and convincing evidence that no reasonable juror would have found (the defendants) guilty beyond a reasonable doubt had the new evidence been available at trial.”
Allen recommended to the Court of Criminal Appeals that the four be found innocent, which would have made each eligible to collect $80,000 from the state for each year they were in prison.
Long, 47, who lives in West Texas and works as a refrigeration technician, said Wednesday that he is grateful the court overturned his sexual assault conviction but is disappointed that his actual innocence claim was not granted. He said he is looking forward to being removed from the state sex offender registry.
"I am thankful that somebody finally listened to us," Long said. "I think somebody needs to look further into this because when Rick Perry was in (the governor's) office, he said if they send somebody to prison for something they didn't do, the state should compensate them. I was in prison 20 years for something I didn't do."
Long's attorney, Bill Christian, of Austin, said he hopes the DA's office dismisses the charges against the four.
"I have no information on what their intentions are, but I also hope they redouble their efforts of trying to match those DNA samples that turned up in this new testing and find out who the real killer or killers are."
Long, Pitts and Shelton testified in graphic detail about the killings and sexual assaults at Kussmaul’s trial. Afterward, Allen rejected plea offers for probation for the three and gave each a chance to withdraw his guilty plea. They declined, and the judge sentenced them to 20 years in prison, the maximum penalty for sexual assault.
In his findings from the writ hearing, Allen said an unknown man’s DNA was found on a number of clothing items from the victims and that the four defendants in the case were excluded as contributors of the DNA.
Allen also noted that a hair that could not have belonged to the four defendants was collected from the victims’ bodies.
“The probative value of the testimony given by Long, Pitts and Shelton at Kussmaul’s trial is outweighed by the persuasiveness of the physical evidence … for two primary reasons,” the judge wrote. “The plea bargains offered to Long, Pitts and Shelton created a powerful incentive for each of them to falsely admit culpability, and material inconsistencies between and among the statements made and testimony given by Long, Pitts and Shelton call into doubt the veracity of those prior incriminating statements.”