Daniel Hare, who had hoped to oppose Republican Barry Johnson in November for McLennan County district attorney, ended his campaign as an independent candidate Tuesday because of a filing error he discovered earlier this month.
Hare, 40, director of employer relations and engagement at Baylor University Law School, announced his decision Tuesday morning on Facebook.
Hare reported earlier this month that he mistakenly filed his intent to run for office as an independent candidate with McLennan County Judge Scott Felton's office instead of the Texas Secretary of State's Office.
The error appeared to leave Hare with the option of running as a write-in candidate. However, Hare said in his announcement he did not consider that a viable option to defeat Johnson, the Republican nominee who beat incumbent District Attorney Abel Reyna by 20 percentage points.
Waco attorney Seth Sutton filed to run for DA as a Democrat, but since has suspended his candidacy.
Hare has not practiced law, but has worked as a college athletics director and an NCAA compliance officer.
Hare's campaign was in the process of trying to secure the required 500 signatures on petitions from registered voters who did not vote in either the Democratic or Republican primaries when he discovered the error. His campaign had collected 415 signatures, Hare said in mid-May.
Return here for updates to this story and read the entire story in Wednesday's Tribune-Herald.