Two Baylor University football players accused of sexual assault against fellow students were cleared Wednesday by a McLennan County grand jury.
Sources in the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office said Tre’von Lewis and John Arthur were no-billed by a McLennan County grand jury, meaning the panel declined to indict the men after reviewing evidence for the allegations.
Lewis and Arthur, both redshirt freshmen safeties, were suspended in November. When head coach Matt Rhule announced the suspensions in March, he did not disclose the reason for the action. The players remained enrolled as students.
A Baylor spokeswoman Wednesday said the players’ status with the team remains unchanged, but she declined to comment further.
McLennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna did not return a phone call Wednesday from the Tribune-Herald seeking comment. However, he provided a written statement to KWTX-TV that named the football players.
“After carefully considering the evidence, the grand jury determined that there was not sufficient evidence to proceed to trial,” Reyna stated. “We commend the grand jury members for their diligent work and we agree with and respect their decision.”