A McLennan County grand jury has cleared a woman, her boyfriend and her sister who were arrested last month in what the McLennan County Sheriff's Office said was a conspiracy to kill the women's mother in China Spring.
The grand jury on Wednesday no-billed Shonna Lynn Manson, 30, Jason Maples, 36, and Manson's sister, Stefanie Michelle Price, 34, telling prosecutors there is not sufficient evidence to indict the trio.
Sheriff's office investigators arrested Manson and Maples in April and arrested Price last month in what they described as a plot to kill Deawathae Holder Manson, Manson's and Price's mother.
The grand jury's action comes two weeks after prosecutors vigorously opposed a motion filed by Manson's attorney, Brittany Scaramucci, to reduce Manson's $100,000 bail. Judge Matt Johnson of Waco's 54th State District Court denied the motion.
"It was incredibly disingenuous for the DA's office to ask for a $100,000 bond when they knew the evidence in this case was not going to result in an indictment," Scaramucci said Thursday.
Prosecutor Mark Parker told the judge at the May 25 bond hearing that investigators have text messages that tend to implicate Manson and her sister and a taped phone conversation between Manson and her brother, who is in prison. Manson reportedly told her brother she hates her mother and that she may have brought her into the world but she is going to be the one to take her out, Parker said.
Parker also said investigators think Manson wanted to kill her mother because she was bitter that she allowed Manson's grandfather to abuse her and her kids.
Sheriff's Office Capt. Steve January said investigators believe they had probable cause to arrest the three.
"I respect the decision and the conclusions that the grand jury came to, and at the same time I still believe in the decision of the department to try to protect the citizens of McLennan County with the information we had," January said, declining additional comment.
Scaramucci was critical of the sheriff's office.
"They had plenty to say in the news when they were arresting my client for a crime with a flashy name like conspiracy to commit murder," she said. "But when there is an opportunity to step up and own that my client has been in custody for six weeks when she committed absolutely no crime, they have nothing to say to me or the media."
Manson testified at the bond hearing that she would never kill her mother. She said she was shocked when deputies, who initially said she was being arrested on traffic warrants, later told her the charge was murder conspiracy.
Manson is on probation for burglary and receiving stolen property in Florida but transferred her probation supervision to McLennan County and said she intends to stay in the Waco area. Since her arrest, Florida officials have filed a motion to revoke her probation and have placed a hold on her in the McLennan County Jail, officials said.
Records filed in the case indicate Manson arrived in Waco from Florida on April 7. A woman identified in court documents asked her how long she was going to stay in Waco, and Manson said long enough to kill her mother, according to a search warrant affidavit filed in the case.
The documents state Manson told the informant Maples was coming to Waco on a bus, and when he got here, she and Maples would go to Home Depot to steal merchandise. After that, they would take her mother "somewhere and shoot her," according to court records.
Deputies arrested Maples last month in Waco after he stepped off a bus from Florida. Deputies said they found heroin among Maples' belongings and charged him with possession of a controlled substance.
Waco attorney Alan Bennett, who represents Maples, said he is grateful the grand jury carefully reviewed the evidence and saw there was nothing with which to charge him or his co-defendants.
"Mr. Maples maintained his innocence from day one and he assured me that, when they reviewed the cellphone records that they were so certain had evidence of a crime, that they would see that there was nothing there," Bennett said. "Apparently, that is the case."
According to court records, Shonna Manson told the informant she wants to kill her mother for allowing her grandfather, Vernon Holder, to molest her and her kids.
Holder was indicted on a continuous sexual abuse of a young child count and three counts of indecency with a child by contact. According to court records, those charges were dismissed when Holder died in June 2014.
Maples has pending arrest warrants in Austin on charges of resisting arrest and possession of marijuana and was supposed to be sentenced later this month in Florida to 10 years in prison on a burglary conviction, officials said.
Manson has said Maples was coming to McLennan County to see her before he went back to Florida to start his prison stint.