A 15-year-old Waco girl testified Tuesday that Billy Rodriguez sexually abused her on at least a weekly basis for three months while she lived in his apartment in 2014.
Rodriguez, 53, a family member of the girl, is on trial in Waco’s 54th State District Court charged with continuous sexual abuse of a young child.
Prosecutors Hilary LaBorde and Sydney Tuggle rested their case against Rodriguez after calling the girl, her mother, police investigators and child abuse specialists, including a forensic interviewer, a therapist and a psychologist.
Attorneys Alan Bennett and Jessi Freud will call defense witnesses when the trial resumes Wednesday morning.
The girl, who is now 15 and pregnant, said Rodriguez, a former employee at Lowe Precast, a concrete fabricator, sexually abused her starting when she was 12 in September 2014, until December 2014, when she made her mother aware of the abuse.
She said she lived with Rodriguez in his one-bedroom apartment and slept with him in the only bed. She said he started rough-housing with her while playing a game and asked her the next night if she wanted to play the game again but without her pants.
She said the sexual abuse started that night and continued. She said he also gave her wine coolers one night around Christmas until she was on the verge of passing out. Rodriguez sexually assaulted her that night, the girl said.
Rodriguez warned if she told anyone, no one would believe her or love her, she said. He told her he “hoped he hadn’t gone too hard on” her the night before, the girl told the jury.
“It hurt my feelings because I was close to my family and I didn’t want them not to love me,” she said.
Rodriguez took the girl to her mother’s house after Christmas, and she and Rodriguez got into an argument. The girl said she blurted out, “Why don’t you tell my Mom about what you’ve been doing to me and what kind of alcohol you gave me to drink.”
The girl’s mother testified she was shocked at the girl’s outburst and was struck by a terrible feeling that she knew what the girl was talking about and it was not just the alcohol.
She asked Rodriguez to leave but waited until her boyfriend at the time got home so he could ask her daughter what she meant. She was too emotional and knew he would be more calm, she said.
Courtroom deputies were on heightened alert during the testimony of the former boyfriend, who glared at Rodriguez during his short time on the stand and while he was leaving the courtroom. Deputies positioned themselves near the witness stand and stood between the man and Rodriguez as he left the courtroom, staring menacingly at Rodriguez.
The former boyfriend asked the girl if Rodriguez “had messed with her,” and she said yes, describing in detail the alleged abuse.
The mother told jurors that since her daughter reported the abuse, the girl has had trouble in school, has run away from home, is often angry and has acted out sexually with boys. She is four months’ pregnant, she said.
Under cross-examination from Bennett, the girl’s mother admitted she is under indictment on a 2015 forgery charge and also has pending possession of methamphetamine and marijuana cases. She also said she has felony convictions for delivery of methamphetamine in a drug-free zone in 1998 and again in 2000.
In other prosecution testimony, Colby Walters, a therapist at the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children, said she saw the girl twice in January 2015 and the girl related the sexual abuse allegations to her.
She said the girl told her she was ashamed, had frequent nightmares and was bullied at school after she told her boyfriend about the abuse and he betrayed her trust and told a number of other students. She was called names and belittled, Walters said.
She said she is not surprised to learn the girl is pregnant now because victims of sexual abuse often act out sexually.
If convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a young child, Rodriguez faces a minimum of 25 years without parole and up to life without parole.