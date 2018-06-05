George Neville lost his temper, lashed out and lost his career as a Waco police officer. Now, he is facing up to a year in the county jail.
Neville, 35, an 11-year Waco police veteran, was arrested and fired after an investigation determined he grabbed Qualon Deshon Weaver by the throat while Weaver was handcuffed during a traffic stop in May 2016. The incident was captured on video, and an officer who witnessed it testified he was shocked by his former colleague’s actions.
Neville is on trial in Waco’s 19th State District Court on assault and official oppression charges, both Class A misdemeanors punishable by up to a year in the county jail and fines up to $4,000. Neville, who is also eligible for probation, has elected to have Judge Ralph Strother assess his punishment if convicted.
Prosecutors Amanda Dillon and Gabe Price and defense attorneys Bill Johnston and Calvin McLean spent most of Tuesday selecting a jury of three men and three women to hear the case. Official oppression cases must be tried in state district court, even though it is a misdemeanor.
Johnston told the jury in opening statements that Weaver was belligerent, combative and acting unpredictable, and Neville was concerned he was going to head-butt him or spit on him. That was why Neville grabbed Weaver by the neck, not intending to choke him but to apply pressure on a sensitive area beneath his jaw line to keep him in line.
Neville knew there was a police car dash camera videoing the incident and knew there were three other officers there as witnesses, Johnston said. He did not think his actions were inappropriate and acted to protect himself when he saw Weaver turn toward him, Johnston said.
“This isn’t about good apples and bad apples,” Johnston told the jury. “This isn’t about good officers and bad officers. This is about six seconds, folks, and by the end of this trial, you will be experts about what happened and what it was intended to be.”
Price told the jury that it only took five words for Neville to “snap” and start choking Weaver. He said Neville and his partner arrived to back up other officers who had pulled Weaver over, and Neville walked up with his Taser in his hand after other officers already had cuffed Weaver’s hands behind his back.
He said Weaver posed no threat to Neville and that the officer lost his cool. He said Neville called Weaver a “f---ing dumba--” and Weaver responded, “No, you’re a f---ing dumba--.”
“That’s all it took for him to snap and put his hand around the throat of a handcuffed prisoner,” Price said.
Officer’s testimony
In opening testimony, Waco police officer Kevin Spicer testified that he and his partner and brother-in-law, Adam Beseda, spotted a Cadillac about 11:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of J.J. Flewellen Drive. Spicer said it seemed a bit suspicious to him so he waited until he had probable cause to pull the driver over. He said the driver failed to stop properly in the designated area at a flashing red light.
They tried to pull the car over, and the driver would slow down, stop and then take off again when the officers tried to exit their patrol car, Spicer said. It happened several times before the driver, later identified as Weaver, pulled over long enough for Beseda to run up and get the car stopped.
Spicer called for other officers to assist while they played the cat-and-mouse game with Weaver.
In a video played for the jury, Weaver loudly questions why he was pulled over. Beseda gets handcuffs on him quickly and the officers tell him he is being arrested for fleeing police in a vehicle. Officers later found about 10 grams of marijuana in his car.
Neville and his partner Robert Bruce can be seen coming into the video as the other officers are trying to get Weaver to tell them his name. Weaver said he was invoking his right to remain silent, and Neville confronts him, asking his name and mouthing to the other officers that Weaver is a “f---ing dumba--.”
When Weaver returned the name-calling, Neville grabbed Weaver’s throat with his left hand and challenged Weaver to “get in my face one more time.”
“I think it made him mad, plain and simple,” Spicer said.
Threat perception
Spicer testified that he did not perceive the handcuffed Weaver to be a threat to any of the officers out there that night and said he frankly was shocked by Neville’s actions.
Spicer said officers are not trained anymore to seek pressure points in the neck to subdue a combative suspect. Even if that is what Neville was trying to do, his hands were not in the correct position on Weaver’s neck, he said.
Later, after Weaver was in the back seat of Spicer’s car, Spicer can be heard asking if he is OK. Weaver told him that Neville crushed his Adam’s apple and told Spicer he needed an ambulance. Spicer checked with him again before calling for medical assistance, and Weaver declined treatment, Spicer said.
It appeared that Weaver was in pain, which Spicer said “added to the wow factor when I saw what happened.” Spicer said he thinks Weaver is guilty of the two misdemeanor offenses and that nothing that happened that night justified his actions.
He told Neville later that night that he did not have to choke Weaver, and he said Weaver just laughed, not seeming to understand the seriousness of his actions. Neville said Weaver should not have gotten in his face, Spicer said.
Under cross-examination from Johnston, Spicer said neither he nor any of the other officers reported the incident to their superiors or did anything at the scene to try to stop it. Spicer, who was sitting in the passenger’s seat of his patrol car when it happened, said he regrets his decision not to report it, but he knew if he did, it would cost Neville his job.
Weaver’s attorney, Jason Darling, said the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office declined prosecution of the charges against Weaver. Weaver later filed a complaint with the department, which spawned the investigation.
Prosecution testimony will continue Wednesday morning.