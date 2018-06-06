A retired Waco Police Academy instructor who trained former Officer George Neville testified Wednesday that Neville's actions during a traffic stop in May 2016 amounted to the use of potential "deadly force."
Neville, 35, an 11-year Waco police veteran, is on trial in Waco's 19th State District Court on Class A misdemeanor official oppression and assault charges. Neville was fired and arrested after an investigation determined he grabbed Qualon Deshon Weaver by the throat while Weaver was handcuffed and in the custody of other officers.
Jurors have watched videos from police car cameras numerous times during the two-day trial and heard testimony from three officers who witnessed the incident who said they were stunned by Neville's actions.
Prosecutors Amanda Dillon and Gabe Price rested their case against Neville Wednesday afternoon. Defense attorneys Bill Johnston and Calvin McLean will call defense witnesses when the trial resumes Thursday morning.
Ricky Bates, known as "Gunny" to thousands of police officers and trainees over his 28-year career, is a former Marine gunnery sergeant who taught hand-to-hand combat during his 14-year military career before he became a police academy defensive tactics instructor at McLennan Community College.
Bates said he taught Neville and all police recruits pressure point control tactics but made it clear that they were to stay away from a suspect's neck area because the wind pipe or Adam's apple are so easily damaged.
Johnston told jurors in opening statements Tuesday that Weaver was combative, unpredictable and belligerent with officers after they pulled his Cadillac over in East Waco. He said Neville feared Weaver was going to head-butt him or spit on him, so he used a pressure point tactic on Weaver to make him more cooperative.
After watching the video with the jury, Bates assured jurors that Neville's actions were not the proper use of pressure point tactics and were nothing similar to what he taught him at the academy.
He said the only time an officer is justified in using a choke hold on a suspect is if the officer's life depends on it. Bates said nothing Weaver did justified Neville's actions, which he described as a "C-clamp choke" and "deadly force."
Dillon asked Bates what he would do if a trainee did what Neville was seen doing on the video.
"They wouldn't have liked me very much that day," Bates said. "I told them to never go to the throat because there is such a high likelihood of injury. It's not a viable target. They would get a royal chewing and if they did it again, I'd kick them out the door."
Weaver testified Wednesday that he was not combative with the officers, although he was loud and refused to give them his name. Officers later arrested him on charges of evading police in a vehicle and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
Weaver corrected Price, who asked why he was arguing with the police. Weaver said he was "debating" with the officers, questioning why he was being pulled over and exercising his rights.
"I didn't give them my name because they had my ID and they said I was under arrest and had the right to remain silent," said Weaver, who has two drug-related convictions.
After Weaver would not give his name, Neville called him a "f---ing dumba--." Weaver shot back, "No, you're a f---ing dumba--," and Neville grabbed him by the throat with his left hand for about six seconds.
Trial testimony showed that while the other officers there that night said they were shocked by Neville's actions, they did not report it to their supervisors or note the incident in their reports.
Neville was not fired or arrested until after the case against Weaver went to the DA's office, assistants saw the video and alerted District Attorney Abel Reyna. Reyna called Assistant Police Chief Robert Lanning and suggested the incident needed to be investigated, according to Johnston.
The trial bogged down for about an hour Wednesday. With the jury waiting in the jury room, Johnston asked Judge Ralph Strother to declare a mistrial because he said the defense was not provided information about the cases against Weaver being refused for prosecution by the DA's office and because Reyna, not police, initiated the case against Neville.
Strother denied the motion for mistrial.