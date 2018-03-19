A man who authorities say kept at least four women in a sex trafficking operation at two Waco massage parlors was placed on felony probation Monday.
Judge Ralph Strother of Waco’s 19th State District Court approved a plea bargain between prosecutors and 45-year-old Jacob Guang Yang and placed Yang on probation for 10 years. The judge also ordered Yang to serve 100 days in the county jail as a term and condition of his probation.
Yang pleaded guilty in January to an aggravated promotion of prostitution charge and faced up to 20 years in prison. As a part of the plea bargain, prosecutors agreed not to pursue two money laundering cases against Yang.
Yang’s attorney J.R. Vicha declined comment after the brief sentencing hearing.
Yang was arrested in March 2016 after federal and local officers raided massage parlors at 7035 Sanger Ave. and 7524 Bosque Blvd. Officers found four women and $11,700 in cash during the raids, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.
Officials learned the women were living at the businesses with no form of transportation. None could speak English, he said.
McNamara said officials think three of the women came to McLennan County from California and the fourth formerly lived in New York.
“This is a very, very sad situation,” McNamara said.
McLennan County deputies have conducted stings at several area massage parlors in recent years and have emancipated a number of women who were caught up in alleged sex-trafficking operations.