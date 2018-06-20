A former Baylor University student testified Wednesday she cannot remember being sexually assaulted in 2014 because she was too drunk, but said medical, physical and DNA evidence all convinced her she was raped while spending the night alone with Hunter Michael Morgan at his apartment.
Morgan, 25, who graduated from Baylor with a biology degree in 2015, is on trial in Waco's 19th State District Court on a sexual assault charge.
The alleged victim and three of her friends from Baylor testified Wednesday about the night they all went out partying after the woman and one of her friends competed in a half-marathon at Baylor earlier on March 22, 2014.
They all agreed the woman had too much to drink after drinking at an apartment, a fraternity party and a campus bar before four of them ended up at Morgan's apartment.
The alleged victim, who graduated from Baylor and now is teaching high school in another state, told jurors she remembers drinking two shots with a friend she met through the Baylor ROTC program and was "making out" with him at Scruffy Murphy's bar. Not long after that, she lost her memory of the evening and started having "brown outs" before she left the bar with Morgan and two friends.
She said she did not know Morgan before that night, but they had mutual friends. The other two friends who went back to Morgan's apartment got a ride home, leaving the two alone.
One of the friends told jurors she looked at Morgan as she was leaving and said, "I'll kick your ass if you do anything."
She explained she was kidding at the time, saying she would not have left the woman there if she had expected anything to happen.
The alleged victim said she got sick at his apartment, threw up and passed out. Morgan told investigators he tucked her into his bed and slept on the couch that night. He said he did not have sex with the woman, but cut off a subsequent police interview after they asked him to explain how his DNA was detected on the inside and outside of the woman's underwear.
A DNA expert testified Wednesday that there was no semen found on the underwear. But skin cells matching Morgan were found on the inside and outside of the crotch area of the underwear, along with skin cells from an unidentified person.
The woman testified that she woke up the next day fully clothed but not knowing where she was. She called friends who were with her the night before, and they tried to fill in some of the blanks in her memory. She said Morgan gave her something to eat and drove her home.
She asked him if anything had happened the night before. Morgan assured her they had not had sex.
On the way to his truck, she realized her bra was missing and she and Morgan went back to see if they could find it. She said they could not, and he drove her home.
Later, she experienced pain while urinating and discovered her underwear was inside-out, which confused her. She said she knew she was wearing a bra and had put on her panties correctly before she left that night. She was trying to process what might have happened the night before and decided to take a shower, she said.
Her roommate and her roommate's boyfriend convinced her she might have been sexually assaulted and to skip the shower and go to the hospital for a rape exam.
The medical exam revealed evidence of assault, including what a sexual assault nurse examiner called "friction injuries" and a vaginal tear.
Under cross-examination, Morgan's attorney, Antonius Massar, said the woman was so impaired and her memory is so hazy that she cannot tell the jury that it was Morgan, or anyone else, who sexually assaulted her.
"What?" the woman shot back. "That is what this whole thing is about. Science tells me so. DNA is hard science."
She asked Massar if Morgan did not assault her, why there was vaginal tearing and pain. And, she asked, if she got his DNA on her from sleeping in his bed, why were his skin cells found only in the crotch area of her underwear and not on her hips or buttocks area.
"You don't remember having sex that night, and if you do, you don't remember who you had sex with. Is that correct?" Massar asked.
"Correct," she said.
Prosecutor Hilary LaBorde, on re-direct, ask the woman, who has since been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and major depression disorder, what she possibly has to gain by coming into court and telling a group of strangers the most intimate details of her young life, implying that the statute of limitations for suing Morgan for sexual assault had passed.
"I don't think I'm the only one and I want to be the last," the woman said.
Prosecution testimony will resume Thursday morning.