A Baylor University graduate is on trial in the alleged sexual assault of a former Baylor student that prosecutors say happened while they were students in March 2014.
Hunter Michael Morgan, 25, who works now in his family business, is on trial in Waco’s 19th State District Court on a second-degree felony sexual assault charge.
Prosecutor David Shaw told jurors in opening statements that “this is not a he-said, she-said case” because the alleged victim was so drunk that she could not remember an assault, if one occurred.
However, Shaw said, she woke up the next morning in Morgan’s bed, was missing her bra, her underwear had been removed and put back on inside-out and there were physical symptoms and DNA evidence that she had been sexually assaulted.
Shaw said Morgan, who graduated from Baylor in May 2015 with a bachelor of science degree in biology, told police investigators he and the young woman did not have sex that night and there should be no reason why his DNA would be found in her underwear. But Morgan’s DNA was found there, Shaw told the jury.
Later, when investigators returned to talk to Morgan again, he told them their questions were making him uncomfortable and he cut off the interview, Shaw said.
“That’s the last he-said we got from this defendant,” Shaw said to the jury.
Morgan’s attorney, Antonius Massar, of Dallas, deferred his opening statement.
Opening testimony
In opening testimony Tuesday, the alleged victim’s former Baylor roommate said the alleged victim ran a half-marathon that day at Baylor and then went out with friends to celebrate. She said it was not like her friend, but she did not come home until the next day around noon.
She was wearing the same clothes she had on when she left, she looked disheveled, her hair was a mess and she seemed confused. She said her memory of the night before was hazy.
The alleged victim’s roommate said her boyfriend, a former dorm resident assistant with training in dealing with sexual assault victims, was there at about noon when she got home. After she realized her underwear was on inside-out, they convinced her not to take a shower, to call police and to have a sexual assault examination, the roommate said.
Prosecution testimony resumes Wednesday morning.