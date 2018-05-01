The former national president of the Bandidos Motorcycle Club stood his ground Tuesday as federal prosecutors tried to show jurors at his racketeering trial that he knew much more about his organization’s criminal dealings than he was letting on.
Jeffrey Fay Pike, 62, spent his second day on the stand, and like he did Monday, he said he was unaware about a string of crimes in a 13-count indictment that alleges he and ex-vice president John Xavier Portillo ordered or sanctioned murder, violent beatings and extortion by fellow club members. Portillo, of San Antonio, is on trial with Pike, who lives near Conroe.
On the stand Monday, Pike, who was president from 2006 until he and Portillo were arrested in January 2016, portrayed the Bandidos as a fraternal organization of like-minded individuals who like riding motorcycles and going to party-like rallies.
On Tuesday, Pike continued trying to distance the Bandidos from the violent, outlaw reputation they had in the past. Prosecutors Eric Fuchs and John Gibson allege many of the crimes in the indictment were, in part, due to a war with the Cossacks Motorcycle Club over that biker group’s use of a patch on their vests saying “Texas,” which is considered Bandidos territory.
Fuchs asked Pike if territory is important to the Bandidos.
“Not anymore,” Pike responded.
In one exchange, Fuchs got Pike to admit that the club still rewards members with “Expect No Mercy” patches if they “spill blood or shed blood for the club.”
Fuchs also, at times, displayed evidence that contradicted Pike’s testimony — such as Portillo’s own words — recorded either through wiretaps, or by ex-Bandidos now cooperating with the government.
For instance, Fuchs asked Pike whether Portillo’s role was to act as a buffer for Pike or to protect Pike from legal charges.
“What legal charges? No,” Pike answered.
Fuchs then played a recording in which Portillo described to other Bandidos how he viewed his role in assisting Pike: “I’m here to protect you, man. I’m gonna protect you from the (expletive)(expletive) that’s going on.”
In another line of questioning, Fuchs showed jurors that every Bandidos president who preceded Pike was involved in crime and most ended up in prison because of their conduct.
That brought objections from Pike’s lawyer, Dick DeGuerin, who argued that Fuchs was wrongly casting “guilt by association” on his client, who was not charged for the past leaders’ conduct.
“We heard seven, eight hours (Monday) about how this is a mom and pop motorcycle club he led, and it’s not,” Fuchs told Senior U.S. District Judge David Ezra.
In one extensive exchange, Pike maintained that Johnny “Downtown” Romo, a former Bandidos national officer from San Antonio and one of the government’s key witnesses, is a liar who “would say anything to save his own skin.”
Romo testified that Portillo passed down orders from Pike to kill Anthony Benesh, whom the government claims was trying to set up a chapter of the Hells Angels in Austin when he was gunned down by a sniper in March 2006.
Romo also testified that as a national sergeant at arms, he acted as an enforcer for Pike and that they became close.
Pike refuted Romo’s testimony, and said they were not close. Pike also said photos prosecutors submitted of Romo and Pike together show Romo is “a photobomber.”
Fuchs countered with evidence to try to refute Pike, including text messages that appeared to show Pike and Romo were chummy.
“Like a dog, you have to pet him or he won’t go away,” Pike explained.
And to try to undermine Pike’s assertion that he did not know about violence or crimes of certain Bandidos because the club’s 120-plus local chapters are autonomous, Fuchs questioned Pike about the Bandidos’ bylaws. Fuchs stressed one part that he claims shows Pike, as president, was in the know: “Denying information to (the) national chapter will guarantee your chapter a visit.”
The prosecution’s cross-examination of Pike continues Wednesday.