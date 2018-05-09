A McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputy was cleared of any wrongdoing in a March 6 shooting that left a man injured after a brief standoff with deputies.
A McLennan County grand jury cleared Detective Joseph Scaramucci, a 10-year department veteran, in the shooting of Robert Jesse Smith, 43, outside a home near Gerald Lane and Leroy Parkway. The incident started after Smith, of Axtell, was involved in a confrontation with family members. He had fired a weapon before deputies arrived, but his shots did not injure anyone, Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said at the time.
Scaramucci, who served as a SWAT sniper during the incident, shot Smith after bean bag projectiles failed to subdue Smith, Kilcrease said.
Smith turned from officers and tried to reach for a handgun in his waistband, officials said at the time. Scaramucci then fired and hit Smith.
The grand jury concluded the shooting was justified.
“It was an unfortunate incident that couldn’t be avoided based off his actions,” Kilcrease said. “We are very thankful this man did not lose his life in this situation.”
Smith was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center with extensive injuries after the shooting. After a month of treatment in the hospital, he was booked in at McLennan County Jail and charged with three counts of second-degree felony aggravated assault, a count of third-degree felony assault of a public servant and a federal charge of felon in possession of a firearm.
The shooting happened outside a home belonging to Smith’s family members, and officials have said Smith gained access to firearms kept in the home.
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Steve January previously said two family members had fled the home before law enforcement officials arrived.
Smith remained in custody Wednesday on the federal detainer hold and a bond listed at $70,000 for the state charges.