A McLennan County jury continued deliberations Thursday night in the trial of Mike Joseph Alvarado, who is charged with assaulting two deputies and a constable in 2013.
At press time, Jurors in 19th State District Court had deliberated about four-and-a-half hours, and Judge Ralph Strother had ordered them dinner so they could continue deliberating. Strother said the jury is unable to separate once deliberations begin, meaning deliberations could go on into the night.
Alvarado faces a minimum of 15 years in prison and up to life on each of the three counts if convicted. The charges against him are enhanced because of a 2007 felony conviction for burglary of a habitation.
Alvarado was handled four times as a juvenile for criminal mischief, theft, burglary of a motor vehicle and assault and he also has misdemeanor convictions for possession of marijuana, failure to ID, burglary of a motor vehicle and assault-family violence, according to court records.
He also has four pending felony cases, including two charges of assault-family violence, trying to take a weapon from an officer and evading arrest, records show.
The jury is trying to determine whether Alvarado is guilty of shooting former Sheriff’s Office Lt. Johnny Spillman in the leg, shooting at Constable Walt Strickland and trying to run over Strickland and former Sheriff’s Office Capt. Morris “Bubba” Colyer during a December 2013 incident at Bear Storage, 1215 Baylor Ave.
The three officers and several others were responding to reports that Alvarado abducted his pregnant girlfriend, Caitlin McNamara, and threatened to harm her. Authorities found his truck at the Baylor-area storage facility and demanded that Alvarado release the woman and surrender.
McNamara, a cousin of Sheriff Parnell McNamara, did not cooperate with the investigation, preventing officers from charging Alvarado with kidnapping. She testified for the defense Thursday that she was not kidnapped, was not being held against her will and that she and Alvarado had sex at the business before officers arrived.
She said she was supposed to go to the doctor that day and Alvarado was upset because she was going to go without him.
A friend of McNamara’s testified Wednesday that she reported to police that McNamara had been kidnapped and that Alvarado had a gun in his truck. She told jurors McNamara definitely did not want to go with him and that Alvarado pulled her into his truck and took off before she could tuck her legs inside and close the door.
McNamara said she did not go to the doctor that day despite experiencing potential difficulties with her pregnancy. She said she drove to Temple and back with Alvarado and then went to the storage units near the Baylor campus. She testified she called her friend to tell her she was OK, contrary to her friend’s testimony.
McNamara said she and Alvarado had sex inside one of the storage units and drove to get something to eat. They went back to the storage facility to eat tacos and chips and salsa. She saw officers with guns drawn surrounding the area not long after they finished lunch.
She said she jumped into Alvarado’s lap behind the steering wheel and put her arms over his shoulders and face to shield him as she screamed for officers not to shoot.
She said the truck started rolling forward and she heard the first shot, followed by a volley of gunfire. The truck accelerated and rammed the front gate. The airbag deployed, and she said Alvarado pushed her into the floorboard for cover. She said she looked up, and he had been shot in the forehead. She said he told her he loved her before an officer whisked her from the cab, she said.
McNamara said Alvarado had a .40-caliber pistol in the truck. However, she said she does not know whether he fired it because of all the other shots hitting the truck and breaking the windows.
Spillman, Colyer, Strickland and former Sheriff’s Office Capt. Steve Smith told distinctly different versions of the events in prosecution testimony Wednesday.
Colyer said he fired 15 rounds at the truck trying to disable it as it came barreling toward him. He said he dived out of the way just as the truck sped by and slammed into the gate. Strickland, who was standing near the gate, ran for cover behind a patrol vehicle and said Alvarado grinned at him as he fired a shot in his direction.
Strickland said he returned fire, shooting seven shots into the cab of the truck, possibly wounding Alvarado in the head and left shoulder.
After shooting at Strickland, Alvarado turned and fired at Spillman, who was on the right side of the truck, Spillman said. He was struck in the thigh before he could reach cover, Spillman said.
Spillman also was struck in the chest by shrapnel, which Texas Ranger Jim Hatfield Jr. testified Thursday likely came from fragments of a bullet or bullets splintering after hitting a metal fence near Spillman.
A Department of Public Safety firearms examiner testified Thursday that the lead fragment removed from Spillman’s leg was so degraded that he could not trace it to one of the .40-caliber pistols five officers were firing, the .40-caliber in Alvarado’s possession or a .45-caliber carried by another officer. He said he could determine that the bullet was not fired by a .223 rifle fired by another deputy.
In closing statements, defense attorney Nora Farah told jurors Alvarado did not threaten the officers and was acting in self-defense because he feared for his life. She said the officers made up their minds what they were going to do in the three hours they were searching for Alvarado.
“They decided they were going to go in there with guns blazing and that’s exactly what they did,” she said.
Prosecutor Christi Hunting Horse said Alvarado could have avoided the entire shooting incident by simply complying with officers’ commands to drop the gun and get out of the truck. She called Farah’s assertions that he acted in self-defense “ridiculous.”
“In fact, it’s offensive,” she said.