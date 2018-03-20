Two weeks after voters denied McLennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna a third term in office, Reyna has fired one of his felony court chiefs.
Reyna fired Aubrey Robertson on Tuesday afternoon, and word of his dismissal spread quickly around the courthouse. Robertson, 34, has worked for Reyna since June 2014 and was promoted to felony chief in 19th State District Court about two years ago.
Neither Reyna nor his first assistant, Michael Jarrett, returned phone calls Tuesday afternoon. Robertson declined comment on his termination.
A source who spoke to Robertson after he was fired said Reyna and Jarrett told him the official reason was for "insubordination and not following office policy."
However, the source and other courthouse sources familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity said Reyna questioned Robertson's loyalty after Robertson was seen talking to Barry Johnson in Robertson's office in the days following Johnson's 20-point victory over Reyna in the March 6 Republican primary.
Robertson, who was a prosecutor in Harris County for three years before moving to Waco, was featured prominently in one of Reyna's political ads this past campaign season. Robertson is sitting second chair at the counsel table with Reyna and is seen leaning over and conferring with Reyna, while other members of the DA's office are seen as spectators in the courtroom background.
Johnson, who faces independent candidate Daniel Hare in November, said he spoke to Robertson about filling out court announcement forms. He said Robertson congratulated him on his primary victory and gave him the form he was supposed to sign.
"That was really all there was to it," Johnson said. "We went to his office and sat down and he filled out the form. The only other thing that was said was he was wondering, like everyone else in that office, if they have a job. And I said I am interested in talking to everyone up here, at the appropriate time, if I am elected."
Judge Ralph Strother, in whose court Robertson served as felony chief, said he was shocked to learn Robertson had been fired.
"I cannot comment on the internal affairs of the district attorney's office. I can and will say that Mr. Robertson is one of the most talented and conscientious prosecutors I have had the pleasure of having in my court," Strother said.
Johnson said he watched Robertson in court and was impressed with his skills.
"I have always liked him. I think he is a nice guy, and I noticed that Judge Strother really likes him. We didn't talk about it, but there is no question that when you see a judge who likes a lawyer like that, and I actually watched him put on a few witnesses and I was impressed with his skills, and those things certainly made an impression on me," Johnson said.
Veteran defense attorney Rob Swanton also was surprised to hear Robertson had been fired.
"I just think he is one of the prosecutors of the highest caliber," Swanton said. "I think he is a good trial lawyer and I think he handles his cases efficiently and I just can't speak highly enough of him, in all honesty. I am very surprised that that decision would have been made. I think it is a tremendous loss for the district attorney's office and McLennan County citizens."
Defense attorney Phil Martinez said he always had a good working relationship with Robertson.
"He was tough on some cases but very fair-handed. He always provided discovery, and if additional discovery came in, he would let me know. He was always very fair-handed in all my dealings with him," Martinez said.