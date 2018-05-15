The McLennan County District Attorney's Office dismissed five more Twin Peaks shootout cases Tuesday morning as the massive event that once included 155 indicted bikers continues to unravel.
Judge Ralph Strother of 19th State District Court signed dismissals on cases for Noe Adame, James Caffey, Stephen Dudley, Paul Miller and George Rogers, bringing the number of dismissals of the 155 indicted to 128.
On Monday, 54th State District Judge Matt Johnson signed off on the dismissals of Thomas Paul Landers, Christopher M. Stainton and Michael Herring.
All were indicted on a first-degree felony charge of engaging in organized criminal activity in the May 2015 shootout between the Bandidos and Cossacks in which nine were killed and 20 injured.
Thursday marks the three-year anniversary of the Sunday afternoon melee and the arrest of 177 people later that day. Only one biker, Jacob Carrizal, has gone to trial. His trial ended in a hung jury and a mistrial in November. Dismissals of multiple cases started in February, but more than half of the 128 dismissals have come in recent weeks.
The DA's office has indicated it will dismiss or refuse prosecution on all but 24 defendants. Those two dozen bikers were re-indicted last week on other charges, including riot and tampering with physical evidence. Three bikers, Jeff Battey, Ray Allen and Glenn Walker, were re-indicted on murder and riot charges.
Prosecutors wrote in the dismissals that while a grand jury found probable cause to justify arrests and indictments of the bikers, they are dismissing the cases to focus on what they are calling “more culpable” defendants.
A special prosecutor who dismissed former biker Matthew Clendennen’s case three weeks ago said no probable cause existed and Clendennen should never have been arrested.
Carrizal, president of the Dallas Bandidos chapter, is set for retrial Sept. 10.
Rogers, Miller and Caffey are all members of the Cossacks motorcycle group, according to county records. Adame is listed as a member of the Desgraciados, while Dudley's club affiliation is not noted.