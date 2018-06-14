Child Protective Services moved a step closer Tuesday to permanently removing two young children from the custody of their parents, who were arrested on labor trafficking charges two weeks ago.
Prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed during a three-hour CPS hearing that Vegas Buffet operators Zhi “Jimmy” Lin and Yali Yang love and miss their 8-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son. Still, CPS Associate Judge Nikki Mundkowsky upheld a temporary emergency removal order for the children issued when the couple’s business was raided June 1. Returning the children to their parents’ custody would be “contrary to the children’s welfare,” Mundkowsky said.
The couple was arrested at the time of the raid, then arrested again June 4 on second-degree felony charges of continuous smuggling of persons after they had bonded out of jail on the original charges. They have no prior criminal history and have bonded out of jail on the second round of charges.
Both parents testified Tuesday, saying they are out of a job and are living alone in their China Spring house but want their children to come home.
Their attorney, Richard McCall, said although they had documented Chinese employees living with them, the children did well in school and had received certified vaccinations in New York.
“There is no evidence that there is any danger to the children anywhere — at home, or school or at the restaurant,” McCall said. “They want to be home, and Mr. Lin and his wife want them to be back with them.”
Yali Yang testified with the help of a translator and disputed a CPS report outlining abuse and stating the workers living at the home were called “servants.” She said discipline at the home administered by her and her husband was reasonable, referring to a claim in the report that the boy was hit with a “grape stick.”
“I don’t hit my kids really hard,” she said. “I love my kids. I don’t want to hurt them.”
Yali Yang said she and her husband each make about $2,000 a month from the restaurant, despite driving an expensive car and designer clothing found during the raid. She said the couple earned about $54,000 in 2017 and applied to receive Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) cards for healthcare.
Zhi Lin testified that in the almost four years the children have lived in Texas, they have never seen a Texas doctor. He said the children see a doctor in New York for immunizations required for school and that he applied for the CHIP cards for government assistance with healthcare.
CPS investigator Amanda Myers said investigators disabled GPS capability on the children’s electronic devices so the parents would not know which CPS facility the children were in, then discovered the capability had been turned back on after one of the parents’ supervised visits.
Authorities said they found pictures on a family member’s phone of the foster home, suggesting the family member or parents were potentially capable of endangering their children. Zhi Lin said he was simply a concerned parent and wanted to check out where their children were staying for their safety.
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Detective Joseph Scaramucci, who testified as an expert in human trafficking and lead investigator in the criminal case, said the couple participated in human trafficking offenses in and out of their home.
McCall said the criminal charges are pending, and his clients have yet to be indicted.
“These charges, I don’t know how that’s coming out. They’ve got their attorneys on that. That might be a year, year and a half. I don’t know,” McCall said. “The district attorney has cases pending that are over three years old. They don’t have any criminal history, no mental or physical disabilities, they aren’t going to be associated with anyone with a criminal history.”
Mundkowsky upheld the temporary removal order but allowed the parents to visit their children once a week at a visitation center. A status hearing is scheduled July 31 to revisit the arrangements. The hearings are part of a multi-step process that could eventually result in the couple permanently losing custody of the children, Mundkowsky said.