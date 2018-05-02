The former leader of the Bandidos Motorcycle Club admitted Wednesday at a racketeering trial in San Antonio that he and other members of his club used illegal drugs, but denied evidence that a co-defendant informed him about other crimes that included planned attacks on a rival biker club.
The admission by ex-Bandidos president Jeffrey Fay Pike, 62, that he used cocaine he got from another Bandidos member convicted of selling drugs was one of the few by Pike during his third day on the witness stand. Prosecutors say earlier testimony from federal witnesses — including former Bandidos — show that drug use and dealing was common in the group.
The former Bandidos said they distributed drugs themselves, particularly methamphetamines, to other members and nonmembers.
Yet Pike, who has served as president from 2005 until January 2016, held steadfast that he did not order, authorize or sanction members of his club to commit racketeering related crimes that include murder, beatings, extortion and drug distribution. The conduct is listed in a 13-count indictment that also alleges Pike conspired with his former vice president, John Xavier Portillo of San Antonio, and other Bandidos to use intimidation and violence to expand the club’s power and reach.
Among the evidence provided by prosecutors during the jury trial are wiretap and body recordings that captured Portillo apparently speaking about ongoing battles with the Cossacks Motorcycle Club. In the recordings, Portillo claimed to other Bandidos in 2015 that he had planned attacks against the Cossacks. In one case, he claimed to have talked to the “general manager,” who said to “play ball.” Prosecutors claim the baseball references are in advance of a planned attack on Cossacks that Bandidos believed had moved into Bandidos territory in Crystal City, and that the general manager refers to Pike.
But the attack never happened, and Pike’s lead lawyer, Dick DeGuerin, disputed evidence that appeared to show Bandidos in San Antonio and South Texas preparing for it in fall 2015.
In another recording, Portillo appears to claim to have informed Pike about other planned attacks and told Pike to “turn your back” to what Portillo was going to do.
“I believe he was bolstering his position,” Pike testified. “He never told me that.”
Pike testified he was on medical leave from late 2014 to fall 2015 because of problems with his back, though Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Fuchs argued that the leave didn’t begin until Pike had surgery in May 2015. While Pike was on medical leave, Portillo assumed more of a leadership role, according to testimony.
Pike also stood by his claim that the Bandidos’ 120-plus local chapters are autonomous and that he wasn’t apprised of criminal activity of members, even within his own national chapter. Throughout Pike’s testimony, Fuchs reminded jurors of government witness testimony and other evidence showing Bandidos were involved in crimes they said were done as part of club business at the request of Pike and Portillo. The crimes included revoking biker patches from fellow members or rivals by using severe beatings, extortion or intimidation.
Some of the evidence that Fuchs reminded jurors about were bumper stickers, caps, T-shirts or other items that he said are meant as intimidation and to foster a culture to prevent Bandidos from cooperating with law enforcement. The items include bumper stickers that say “Shoot Informants Not Drugs” and “Snitches Are A Dying Breed.”
Fuchs asked Pike what a snitch is, and Pike responded, “your witnesses.”
Prodded further, Pike said he viewed a snitch as “a witness who makes up stories to get themselves out of trouble.”
Pike also denied Fuchs’ assertions that Pike required Bandidos members who were arrested or charged with a crime to provide him with their court paperwork so a lawyer on retainer for the Bandidos could review it for signs of who might be cooperating with police.
“No, never,” Pike said, despite Fuchs playing a recording in which former Bandidos national officer Johnny “Downtown” Romo recorded himself providing his own plea paperwork in a drug case to Portillo, who said he would give it to Pike.
During another line of questioning, Fuchs asked Pike if he did cocaine during the Bandidos biker gatherings, or “runs,” and Pike said he “used to.”
When Fuchs tried to pin him down on specifics, Pike said it happened once at a run in Denver and that he got the cocaine from national sergeant-at-arms Philip “Fee” Duran.
“We’d rent a hotel, and it (the cocaine) would be out,” Pike said.
Duran, 43, and now a fugitive, is one of three regional leaders of the Bandidos who pleaded guilty in November 2016 in Denver to dealing methamphetamines and gun charges as part of a separate investigation in Colorado that overlapped with the one in San Antonio. The Texas case targeted the top two leaders of the Bandidos, Pike and Portillo, but earlier testimony from ex-Bandidos connected Portillo to shipments of methamphetamines from Duran and his Bandido co-defendants in Colorado to Bandidos in San Antonio.
On Wednesday, Fuchs inquired about a prohibition against drugs listed in the Bandidos’ bylaws. The rules bar needle use and certain drugs and add: “If it didn’t grow, don’t smoke it.”
Pike testified Monday that he didn’t tolerate drug dealing in his club. When asked Wednesday if drug users were allowed in the Bandidos, Pike said there’s “a big difference” between drug dealers and users.
He said it was OK to use cocaine and still be a Bandido, but drew a line when it came to methamphetamines.
Fuchs continued questioning on the issue.
Is it OK to be a Bandido and use methamphetamines? Fuchs asked.
“Not really,” Pike said.
“If somebody uses methamphetamines, you would kick them out of the club?” Fuchs pressed.
“No,” Pike answered.
Pike finished testifying late Wednesday. His lawyers informed the court that they plan to call more witnesses Thursday, including a member of the Bandidos, an expert on motorcycle clubs and Ralph “Sonny” Barger, a founding member of the Hells Angels, who is expected to testify from San Francisco via video.
Portillo’s lawyers have not yet started putting on their case.
The defense portion of the trial is expected to last into next week.