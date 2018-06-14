Dominic Braus of The Carlson Law Firm was honored as the 2018 Outstanding Young Lawyer of McLennan County at the Waco-McLennan County Bar Association Luncheon on May 11 at McLane Stadium.
Association President Matt Czimskey of Beard Kultgen Brophy Bostwick & Dickson PLLC presented the award. Braus practices plaintiff’s personal injury trial law in Waco. He was named a 2018 Rising Star by Super Lawyers.
Braus attended Texas A&M University and received a bachelor of science degree in agricultural business. While studying at A&M, he was severely injured during the 1999 bonfire collapse and the course of his life was altered.
Having to participate in the litigation process for more than 15 years following that tragedy, Braus decided to dedicate his life to helping others who have been catastrophically injured due to someone else’s negligence.
Braus is a graduate of the Baylor University Law School.