Claire Cook, a 2015 graduate of West High School, recently participated in the 49th Annual Lunar and Planetary Science Conference in The Woodlands.
She presented a poster summarizing results of research to find indications of subsurface ice in the southern latitudes of Mars. The research was sponsored by the NASA Space Grant Program at the University of Arizona.
She will also give an oral presentation titled “Searching for Subsurface Ice in Hellas Planitia Using SHARAD” at the upcoming Mars Workshop on Amazonian
and Present Day Climate in Lakewood, Colorado, next week.
Cook was recently selected as this year’s recipient of the Vesto Melvin Slipher Scholarship, which is awarded to a senior astronomy major with an exceptional academic and research record.
In addition, she was awarded the Galileo Circle Scholarship and the Glenn C. Purviance Scholarship for 2018-19 by the College of Science and Department of Astronomy, respectively, at the University of Arizona where she is a senior astronomy and mathematics major.