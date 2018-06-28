To acknowledge the individuals who spend their days keeping students healthy and tending to those who are ailing, the Waco ISD Student Health Services Department held an informal reception to celebrate “School Nurse Day.”
“Our nurses lead the way to advance health and support education by ensuring that students are healthy, safe and ready to learn,” said Registered Nurse Candice Marecle, who is Waco ISD’s coordinator of student health services.
Two nurses, one who serves an elementary campus and one who serves a secondary campus, were selected as “Nurse of the Year” for 2018. These individuals were recognized for their compassionate care of students and for going above and beyond what is routinely expected of them by their campus and district.
The Waco ISD Elementary Nurse of the Year is Brandi Wentworth, LVN. She has been at Mountainview Elementary since 2016. The Waco ISD Secondary Nurse of the Year is LaToya Willis, LVN, who has been at G.W. Carver Middle School since 2016.
As Nurses of the Year, these individuals have continually provided excellent care to the students and families of Waco ISD and selflessly devoted their time and energy to the nursing profession, Marecle said.