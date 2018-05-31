Four teachers were surprised on their campuses when they were named as one of Waco ISD’s Teachers of the Year.
The district has four categories for Teacher of the Year: elementary, secondary, and the Virginia DuPuy First Year Elementary and Secondary Teacher of the Year. After a lengthy application and selection process, the 2017-18 winners are:
- Brittany Sanders, West Avenue Elementary, Elementary Teacher of the Year.
- Samantha Cubbage, Cesar Chavez Middle School, Secondary Teacher of the Year.
- Andrea Guerrero, Bell’s Hill Elementary, Virginia DuPuy First Year Elementary Teacher of the Year.
- Autumn Huegel, Cesar Chavez Middle School, Virginia DuPuy First Year Secondary Teacher of the Year.
Sanders is a fourth-grade math teacher at West Avenue Elementary. She has been teaching for four years.
Her principal, Joseph Alexander, said, “Ms. Sanders is a very strong advocate for her students and always has her student’s best interest in mind. She is an excellent example of a professional educator with a growth mindset that failure is not an option in her classroom.”
Cubbage is an eighth-grade social studies teacher at Cesar Chavez Middle School and has four years of teaching experience.
Her principal, Suzanne Hamilton, said, “Ms. Cubbage is one of our most patient and intuitive teachers. Her classes demonstrate how knowing your students’ abilities, along with their interests and social needs, can benefit the learning environment for both teacher and student.”
Guerrero is a third-grade teacher at Bell’s Hill Elementary.
Her principal, Rebekah Mechell, said, “When you walk into Ms. Guerrero’s classroom, you feel like you are walking into a classroom of a seasoned teacher. There is a sense of calm in her classroom, and the students are always striving to become better learners.”
Huegel is a sixth-grade math teacher at Cesar Chavez Middle School.
Her principal, Suzanne Hamilton, said, “Ms. Huegel goes above and beyond learning the content. She takes her students’ qualities, hobbies, and interests and incorporates them into the lesson to engage the student even more so.”
The educators were recognized at Waco ISD’s school board meeting May 24, where they were presented their award along with a $1,000 check from Insurors of Texas (elementary teacher), a $1,000 check from Richard Karr Motors (secondary teacher), and two $500 checks from Virginia DuPuy (two first-year teachers).
Sanders and Cubbage will represent Waco ISD in the Region 12 Teacher of the Year competition.