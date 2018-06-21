The 2018 Rotary Challenge champions were recognized at a recent Rotary Club of Waco meeting. Rotary members watched a KCEN-TV replay of the championship competition where Waco High defeated Live Oak Classical School. Pictured are (from left) Waco ISD Superintendent A. Marcus Nelson, Libby Grant, Thomas “Boots” Felton, Rotary Challenge sponsor Rick Lowe, Olivia Henderson, Madison Lacy and Waco High Principal Ed Love. Not pictured is team captain Will Grant. The club presented Waco High with a $1,000 donation for winning the contest, while Live Oak received $500. It was the 51st year for the Rotary Challenge, which pits school teams in a general knowledge quiz tournament.