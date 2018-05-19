Waco High senior Sarah Sriram was recently awarded a Terry Traditional Scholarship by the Terry Foundation.
This academic scholarship is awarded to first-time college freshmen from Texas high schools. The award covers the cost of attendance of eight full semesters of undergraduate education.
Candidates who are chosen have a demonstrated history of involvement in activities, community service, outstanding scholastic achievement and a well-rounded personality marked by a desire to succeed.
Sriram has demonstrated her leadership and scholastic skills through a variety of school and community service activities. At school she serves as president of the National Honor Society and is a Waco ISD Academic Achiever as well as an Advanced Placement (AP) Scholar.
She has competed at the state level in UIL 18-5A debate for three years and participates in theater, One-Act Play and tennis.
Sriram volunteers in the community for the Hewitt Veterinary Clinic, is a member of the Waco City Youth Council and the Cameron Park “Zoo Crew.”
The scholarship is awarded to Texas high school seniors who have been accepted to one of the Terry-affiliated public universities in Texas. Sriram will attend Texas A&M University in the business honors program and study biomedical science.
She is the daughter of Diane and Rabi Sriram.