The Waco High School bands and University High School bands competed in the UIL Region 8 Solo & Ensemble contest on Feb. 24 in Waco.
Musicians earning a Division 1 (superior) rating on a Class 1 (most difficult) music composition qualified for the state meet. As a result of the regional competition, 58 Waco ISD students are preparing for the UIL State Solo & Ensemble contest to be held at the University of Texas in Austin in May.
The Waco High Lion Pride Band sent 58 students to the competition and returned with 35 Division 1 ratings and medals, with 26 qualifying for the state contest. In addition, all of the Waco High students earned either Division 1 or Division 2 (excellent) ratings and medals on their performances.
Students qualifying for state are:
Timpani solo — Demetrius Allen.
Multi-percussion solo — Caleb Lackey.
Marimba solo — Julissa Villa.
Brass quintet — Marzianno Greer, Harper Hoover, Josue Moralez, Andrew Ramirez and Carolina Ugarte.
Brass quintet — Luis Gonzalez, Malcom Jackson, Josue Moralez, Zachary Pate and Jonathan Sustaita.
Clarinet choir — Ramiro Alvarez, Timothy Danforth, Jam’meshia Howard, Maria Perez-Martinez, Alejandro Rodriguez and Daniela Ugarte.
Saxophone quartet — Zackary Heldenbrans, Charlie Henry, Brandon Leija and Isabella Riggs.
Woodwind trio — Mariaya Mason, Ittai Vences and Ashley Wilburn.
Scott Stulir is the director of bands at Waco High School.
