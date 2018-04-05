Four Waco-area families who are members of the Waco Chess Club traveled to Houston to take part in the 2018 North/Central Texas State Scholastic Chess Championships.
Six members earned trophies for their performances.
Daniel Guel, 17, an 11th-grader, had an impressive showing. He placed 11th out of 95 players in the most difficult division, the high school championship section. He played seven games, with four wins, two draws and only one loss. He defeated a Master and Expert in the process.
He entered the tournament as a Class B player, and due to his performance is now rated Class A.
Marshall Melasky, a seventh-grader, placed seventh in the middle school JV section with five wins and two losses.
Logan Shafer, a third-grader in the primary championship section, placed 11th with four wins, one draw and two losses.
Drew Shafer, a sixth-grader in the middle school novice section, placed 14th with four wins, one draw and two losses.
Walton Downs, a seventh-grader, received an honorable mention trophy in the elementary championships section with four wins and three losses.
Evangeline Guel, a third-grader, received an honorable mention trophy in the elementary novice section with four wins and three losses.