The University High School and Waco High School bands competed in the UIL Region 8 Solo & Ensemble contest on Feb. 24 in Waco.
Musicians earning a Division 1 (superior) rating on a Class 1 (most difficult) music composition qualified for the state meet. As a result of the regional competition, 58 Waco ISD students are preparing for the UIL State Solo & Ensemble contest to be held at the University of Texas in Austin in May.
The University High School Mighty Trojan Band sent 92 students to the competition and returned with 50 Division 1 ratings and medals, with 32 qualifying for the State Solo & Ensemble Contest.
Archie Hatten IV is the director of bands at University High School.
University High band members qualifying for state are:
B-flat clarinet trio — Sebastian Barragan, Omar Martinez and Carlos Perez.
Flute quartet — Koby Frazier, Anisya Ortiz, Jonathan Saldana and Ariana Salinas.
Saxophone quartet — Samuel Ceballos, Jordan Crawford, Selena Gonzalez and Felipe Ramirez.
Trumpet solo — Jairo Valenciana.
French horn solo — Julio Lopez.
Tenor trombone solo — Jeremiah Roper.
Tuba solo — Dominic Sedillo.
Brass, six or more — Jairo Valenciana, Oscar Salas, Julio Lopez, Sierra Martinez, Andrew Araujo, Victor Garcia, Nicandro Vasquez, Jesus Barragan, Logan Collins, Alexis Sanchez, Zain Campbell, Hunter Torres, Hannah Manning, Karla Castro and Heaven Diaz.
Snare drum solo — Roman Rodriguez.
Keyboard percussion solo — Hannah Manning.
Waco High state qualifiers will be presented next week.