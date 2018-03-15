University band statebound

University High band students advancing to the UIL State Solo & Ensemble Contest are (front row, from left) Jairo Valenciana, Carlos Perez, Oscar Salas Jr., Logan Collins; (second row) Sierra Martinez, Sebastian Barragan, Anisya Ortiz, Hannah Mannin; (third row) Alexis Sanchez, Felipe Ramirez, Jordan Crawford, Andrew Araujo; (fourth row) Hunter Torres, Jesus Barragan, Samuel Ceballos, Heaven Diaz, Zain Campbell, Dominic Sedillo; (fifth row) Jeremiah Roper, Julio Lopez; and (top row) Koby Frazier. Students not pictured are Victor Garcia, Selena Gonzalez, Omar Martinez, Jonathan Saldana, Ariana Salinas, Roman Rodriguez and Nicandro Vasquez.

 Waco ISD photo

The University High School and Waco High School bands competed in the UIL Region 8 Solo & Ensemble contest on Feb. 24 in Waco.

Musicians earning a Division 1 (superior) rating on a Class 1 (most difficult) music composition qualified for the state meet. As a result of the regional competition, 58 Waco ISD students are preparing for the UIL State Solo & Ensemble contest to be held at the University of Texas in Austin in May.

The University High School Mighty Trojan Band sent 92 students to the competition and returned with 50 Division 1 ratings and medals, with 32 qualifying for the State Solo & Ensemble Contest.

Archie Hatten IV is the director of bands at University High School.

University High band members qualifying for state are:

B-flat clarinet trio — Sebastian Barragan, Omar Martinez and Carlos Perez.

Flute quartet — Koby Frazier, Anisya Ortiz, Jonathan Saldana and Ariana Salinas.

Saxophone quartet — Samuel Ceballos, Jordan Crawford, Selena Gonzalez and Felipe Ramirez.

Trumpet solo — Jairo Valenciana.

French horn solo — Julio Lopez.

Tenor trombone solo — Jeremiah Roper.

Tuba solo — Dominic Sedillo.

Brass, six or more — Jairo Valenciana, Oscar Salas, Julio Lopez, Sierra Martinez, Andrew Araujo, Victor Garcia, Nicandro Vasquez, Jesus Barragan, Logan Collins, Alexis Sanchez, Zain Campbell, Hunter Torres, Hannah Manning, Karla Castro and Heaven Diaz.

Snare drum solo — Roman Rodriguez.

Keyboard percussion solo — Hannah Manning.

Waco High state qualifiers will be presented next week.

Recommended for you