Three employees at Texas State Technical College were recently honored for their work and talents.
Rudy Cervantez, statewide automotive department chair; Jimmy Holecek, a supervisor for Building Maintenance and Management; and Robert Wells, a system programmer/analyst for the Office of Information Technology, have been named Chancellor’s Excellence Award recipients.
Cervantez, 55, has worked at TSTC for 12 years. Some of his duties as a statewide department chair include scheduling classes, approving leave time, budget management and working with high schools on dual credit plans.
Cervantez said he knew in high school he wanted to do two things: operate his own automotive repair business and teach. He ran such a business for 17 years before coming to TSTC.
Holecek, 52, has worked for TSTC for 11 years. He supervises and makes assignments to seven people, logs their work time and processes paperwork for work orders.
Wells, 56, has worked at TSTC for 22 years and maintains Colleague, the technical college’s system for student and employee data.
The Chancellor’s Excellence Award began in 2001 and has been given to about 300 TSTC employees statewide. Recipients are nominated by their peers for their work toward advancing the college’s mission.