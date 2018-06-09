The Tribune-Herald presents the first installment of the top high school graduates in McLennan County this year. The next group will be showcased June 17.
Graduates are presented in alphabetical order by school. Some schools have yet to provide information or photographs. Those graduates will be recognized after their information is received.
AXTELL HIGH
Valedictorian: Madison Kroll
Parents: Ray and Dee Kroll
Plans after high school: Attend the University of Texas in Austin and major in government.
Achievements: Graduating with 18 college credit hours; received MCC Top 10% Scholarship; and Highest-Ranking Graduate Scholarship for the University of Texas; received certificate of congratulations from state Rep. Kyle Kacal.
Salutatorian: Margaret Jachetta
Parents: John and Shellie Jachetta
Plans after high school: Attend Stephen F. Austin State University and major in secondary English education.
Achievements: Graduating with nine college credit hours; has advanced technical credit for business information management; academic scholarship from SFA; Miss Axtell Pageant Scholarship; received certificate of congratulations from state Rep. Kyle Kacal.
BOSQUEVILLE HIGH
Valedictorian: Chelsea Nicholson
Parent: Tracy Gauer
Plans after high school: Attend Texas A&M and pursue a degree in veterinary medicine.
Achievements: National Honor Society; class officer; UIL; received Heritage Dedicated Services Scholarship and China Spring-Bosqueville Area Lions Club Scholarship.
Salutatorian: Cole Walts
Parents: John and Michelle Walts
Plans after high school: Attend the University of Texas and pursue a degree in sustainability studies.
Achievements: National Honor Society; class officer; UIL; received the President’s Texas Advance Award and the University of Texas Grant.
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY HIGH
Valedictorian: Austin Culver
Parents: Russell and Michele Culver
Plans after high school: Attend Texas A&M and major in kinesiology, then attend physical therapy school.
Achievements: Third Culver sibling to be valedictorian; UIL 1st-place team member in both calculator applications and literary criticism; football, 1st team All-District and 1st team Academic All-State; Beta Club president; powerlifting; One-Act Play.
Salutatorian: Connor Tolbert
Parents: Ed and Ginger Tolbert
Plans after high school: Attend Texas A&M University and pursue a degree in engineering.
Achievements: Football team captain, 2nd team Academic All-State; basketball; Beta Club vice president; UIL academic regional qualifier in number sense and mathematics; FFA; received Doug Roming Memorial Scholarship.
CHINA SPRING HIGH
Valedictorian: Gabrielle Cleveland
Parents: Gabriel and Susan Cleveland
Plans after high school: Attend McLennan Community College as a Presidential Scholar and play on the basketball team, then transfer to a university and major in biology to pursue a career as a dermatologist.
Achievements: Named to All-Region Team, Academic All-State Team and Super Centex First Team in basketball; Visual Arts Scholastic Event state qualifier (4 years); National Honor Society; Art Club vice president.
Salutatorian: Abbigail Snyder
Parents: Johnny and Michelle Snyder
Plans after high school: Attend Stephen F. Austin State University and study communication sciences and disorders to become a speech pathologist.
Achievements: National Honor Society; Peer Assistance Leadership (PALS); Student Council; choir; volleyball; basketball; Cougars In Action; Cougars 4 Change.
CONNALLY HIGH
Valedictorian: Alyssa Chavez
Parents: Araceli Castillo and David Chavez
Plans after high school: Attend Texas A&M University and major in biology.
Achievements: National Hispanic Scholar, state champion in UIL headline writing (2016), Church’s Community Scholarship, All-State Journalist recognition, Texas A&M President’s Endowed Scholarship.
Salutatorian: Judith Hernandez
Parent: Ernestina Sanchez
Plans after high school: Attend the University of Texas at Austin and major in communication sciences and disorders — speech pathology.
Achievements: Brazos Education Foundation Scholarship; Waco Chamber of Commerce Sport Luncheon Scholarship; Connally Education Foundation Scholar, state qualifier in One-Act Play and CX Debate.
CRAWFORD HIGH
Valedictorian: Jonathan Weatherman
Parents: Jerry and Pam Weatherman
Plans after high school: Attend Texas A&M University to major in biomedical science, then enroll in a veterinary medical school to earn Doctor of Veterinary Medicine.
Achievements: Eagle Scout, Heart of Texas Fair & Rodeo Scholar, Top Math Student Award, Texas High School Coaches Association All- State Team, Top Science Student Award.
Salutatorian: Morgan Claxton
Parents: Chuck and Marcy Claxton
Plans after high school: Attend Texas A&M University and major in applied exercise physiology.
Achievements: Waco Rotary Club Youth Citizen Award finalist; member of Class 2A state champion volleyball team; KWTX Classroom Champion; named to UIL State All-Tournament Volleyball Team in 2015 and 2017; David Smoak’s Academic All-Stars Team.
EAGLE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Valedictorian: Abigail Williams
Parents: Wayne and Beth Williams
Plans after high school: Attend the University of Arkansas.
Achievements: National Honor Society; varsity volleyball and basketball; was a key member of the state-qualifying swim team; TAPPS Academic All-State honors as junior and senior; inaugural recipient of the ECA Eagle Spirit Award; active at First United Methodist Church in Waco, where she has participated in numerous mission trips to Peru.
Salutatorian: Kristian Reynolds
Parents: Jeremy and Shannon Reynolds
Plans after high school: Attend Texas A&M University in Galveston to pursue marine biology.
Achievements: National Honor Society; varsity volleyball and basketball; was a key member of the state-qualifying swim team; TAPPS Academic All-State honors as junior and senior; active member of Highland Baptist Church in Waco, and has participated in mission trips with Antioch Community Church.
GHOLSON HIGH
Valedictorian: Caroline Willenborg
Parents: Cindy and Scott Sparks and the late Lance Willenborg
Plans after high school: Attend McLennan Community College for nursing and then pursue bachelor’s of nursing at the University of Texas or Baylor University.
Achievements: MCC Presidential Scholar; Student Council president; Smoaky’s Academic All-Star; NCA Top All-American Cheerleader; Waco Brazos Education Foundation Scholarship (top 3 finalist).
Salutatorian: Zadie Rankin
Parents: Chris Rankin and Shannon Rankin
Plans after high school: Attend Texas Tech University and major in elementary education with an emphasis in special education
Achievements: National Cheerleaders Association Top Leadership Award; regional qualifier in track (3 years); varsity athletics (4 years).
HARMONY SCHOOL OF INNOVATION
Valedictorian: Rosalinda Caudillo
Parents: Gabriel Ruben Caudillo and Maria Dolores Caudillo
Plans for after high school: Attend the University of Texas at Austin and major in biology; intends to obtain teaching certificate.
Achievements: Brazos Education Foundation Scholarship finalist, 1st place in district in UIL biology (2018); 1st place in Turkish Olympiad Poetry regionals (2015); National Honor Society.
Salutatorian: Sara McMullin
Parent: Rosemary Chavarria
Plans for after high school: Attend Texas State University and major in nursing.
Achievements: CPR certification; more than 200 hours of community service; LEAD Merit Scholarship; Burger King Scholarship; Baylor Scott & White summer internship.