LA VEGA HIGH

Valedictorian: Nallely Gonzalez Sauceda

Parents: Eloy Gonzalez and Toña Sauceda

Plans after high school: Attend McLennan Community College for associate’s degree in nursing through Texas Tech, then graduate school to become a nurse practitioner.

Achievements: In GWAHCA program junior and senior year and obtained nurse assistant and EKG tech certifications while doing clinical rotations at nursing homes, clinics and hospitals; MCC Presidential Scholar; National Honor Society; UIL academics; AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination).

Salutatorian: Ernesto Piñon

Parents: Ernest and Sandra Piñon

Plans after high school: Attend McLennan Community College and study in medical sciences.

Achievements: Aramark Jr. Chef competitor and an Escoffier Chef competitor.

LIVE OAK CLASSICAL

Valedictorian: Garand Tyson

Parents: Dr. Todd and Wendi Tyson

Plans after high school: Attend Stanford University and major in computer science.

Achievements: National Merit Scholar; Eagle Scout; Mock Trial Best Advocate; member of state champion football team; Texas State Robotics runner-up; initiated a robotics program at Mission Waco; taught with Engineering for Kids for three years; will intern with the BRIC (Baylor Research and Innovation Collaborative) this summer researching quantum optics.

LORENA HIGH

Valedictorian: Emily Jander

Parents: Philip and Linda Jander

Plans after high school: Attend the University of Notre Dame Mendoza College of Business.

Achievements: National Merit Commended Scholar; senior class treasurer; Waco Rotary Club recognized student; TASCO Academic All-State, Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo Scholarship.

Salutatorian: Carter Scherr

Parents: Michael and Heather Scherr

Plans after high school: Attend McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin.

Achievements: Eagle Scout with Silver Palm; national qualifier for the International Thespian Society duet scene competition; Ronald Reagan Student Leader Award; band vice president; Wacoan Star Student.

MART HIGH

Valedictorian: Joan Lopez Torres

Parents: Israel and Martha Torres

Plans after high school: Attend McLennan Community College to study applied science, then transfer to Tarleton State University and major in kinesiology.

Achievements: National Honor Society; Academic All-State football; All-State football 1st team; state football champion (2017); UIL academics regional qualifier.

Salutatorian: Kylie Rawlins

Parent: Katy Hill

Plans after high school: Attend Concordia University in Austin to get Master of Science in nursing through the school’s accelerated nursing program.

Achievements: Concordia’s President’s Scholarship; Brazos Education Foundation Scholarship; Robert G. Fowler Sr. Achievement Award; All A Honor Roll.

McGREGOR HIGH

Valedictorian: Bertha Palma

Parents: Adolfo and Beatriz Palma

Plans after high school: Attend Texas A&M to major in biology and minor in Latina/Mexican-American studies.

Achievements: National Hispanic Scholar; Outstanding Youth Citizenship Award nominee; 106.191 grade-point average; Texas High School Coaches Association Academic All-State 1st team.

Salutatorian: Connie Mendoza

Parents: Arturo and Laura Mendoza

Plans after high school: Attend McLennan Community College to study speech therapy

Achievements: Vice president of senior class; Academic Excellence Award (four years); 105.448 grade-point average; Texas High School Coaches Association Academic All-State 1st team.

METHODIST CHILDREN’S HOME

Valedictorian: Jaelyne Easley

Family: Vicki Smith (grandmother) and Arenia Ward (aunt)

Plans after high school: Attend McLennan Community College and study nursing in order to become a neo-natal nurse.

Achievements: Varsity cheer captain; Charles W. & Mariam Hawes Academic Excellence Award and scholarship for top academic male; Student Council; Safe School Ambassador; academic honor roll; Bulldog Pride Award.

Salutatorian: Rainn Dunn

Family: Ulyesses Dunn (father) and Gale Hall (grandfather)

Plans after high school: Attend Navarro College and pursue a career in nursing.

Achievements: Gary Barnett Scholarship; academic honor roll; Excellence in English Award from MCH UT Charter School; Most Improved Award in girls track and field; 2nd place at track and field regionals.

MIDWAY HIGH

Valedictorian: Hanxing Kuang

Parents: Lora Tu and Weidong Kuang

Plans after high school: Attend the University of Texas in Austin and enroll in the mechanical engineering honors program.

Achievements: National Merit Scholar; national qualifier in Policy Debate; Prom court member; varsity tennis captain; debate team captain; president of National Honor Society.

Salutatorian: Yanessa Vea

Parents: Joselito Dela Peña and Dina Vea-Dela Peña

Plans after high school: Attend the University of Texas at Austin and study medical laboratory science.

Achievements: National semifinalist in the CyberPatriot National Youth Cyber Defense Competition; Visual Arts Scholastic Event (VASE) state medalist; Student Council’; National Honor Society; Computer Science Club; Girls Who Code.

MOODY HIGH

Valedictorian: Alexandra Barron

Parents: Austin and Mary Massey

Plans after high school: Attend Texas A&M-Commerce and ultimately earn a Ph.D. in zoology, focusing on the conservation of African animals.

Achievements: Texas A&M Honors Scholarship; Waco Rotary Youth Citizen Award nominee; advanced to regionals in UIL computer applications; CX Debate; Beta president; Student Council; lettered in marching band and golf.

Salutatorian: Amber Herrington

Parents: Carl and Michelle Herrington

Plans after high school: Attend McLennan Community College and earn an associate’s degree in nursing, then transfer to Texas Tech University to earn a bachelor’s degree.

Achievements: McLennan Community College Top 10% Scholarship; certified nursing assistant; University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Salutatorian Scholarship; Centex Honor Band (2015, 2016).

REICHER CATHOLIC HIGH

Valedictorian: Manuel DeLaRosa

Parents: Mitch and Elizabeth DeLaRosa

Plans after high school: Attend Texas A&M University in the College of Engineering to pursue a degree in aerospace engineering.

Achievements: National Merit finalist; National Hispanic Scholar; Robotics World Division finalist; TAPPS (Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools) academics, 2nd place in literary criticism; Eagle Scout in Troop 308.

Salutatorian: Hannah Trippe

Parents: Karl and Robyn Trippe

Plans after high school: Attend University of Arkansas and major in food science and public health.

Achievements: National Hispanic Scholar; Silas Hunt Scholarship; University of Rochester Frederick Douglass & Susan B. Anthony Award; National Honor Society; TAPPS (Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools) state finalist for women’s choir.

