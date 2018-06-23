The Tribune-Herald presents the third and final installment of the top high school graduates in McLennan County this year. Previous groups were featured June 10 (click here) and June 17 (click here).
Graduates are presented in alphabetical order by school. A couple of schools did not provide information or photographs.
RAPOPORT ACADEMY MEYER HIGH
Valedictorian: Kyle Montes De Oca
Parents: Carlos Montes de Oca and Maria Solano Martinez
Plans after high school: Attend the University of Texas at Austin to study aerospace engineering.
Achievements: Graduated with an Associate of Arts degree from McLennan Community College with Highest Honors (4.0 GPA); recipient of the Highest Ranking Graduate Scholarship from the University of Texas in the amount of $10,052.
Salutatorian: Lilly Price
Parents: Adam and Julie Price
Plans after high school: Attend Baylor University to major in international studies.
Achievements: Graduated with an Associate of Arts degree from McLennan Community College with High Honors (4.0 GPA); recipient of the Baylor President’s Gold Scholarship in the amount of $76,000; Student Council secretary; National Honor Society secretary; varsity volleyball (3 years); DAR Good Citizen Award; UIL Academics, regional qualifier in social studies (3 years).
RIESEL HIGH
Valedictorian: Catherine McClintock
Parents: Tommy and Heather McClintock
Plans after high school: Attend McLennan Community College through its Honors College, then transfer to Baylor University to finish undergraduate education, attend medical school and eventually become a pediatrician.
Achievements: Varsity basketball (captain), 2nd team All-District; National Honor Society (member, 3 years, president 2017-18); Student Council officer; varsity cheerleader; 2018 Homecoming Sweetheart.
Salutatorian: Bailey Teter
Parents: Bryan and Lea Teter
Plans after high school: Attend Texas Tech University, majoring in meat science business and minoring in agricultural economics.
Achievements: Waco District FFA president/Area VIII FFA reporter; FFA meats judging (4 years, state winner in 2015, 2nd place in 2017); varsity cheerleading (3 years, co-captain 2017-18); varsity basketball (3 years); National Honor Society (2 years); Student Council (4 years).
ROBINSON HIGH
Valedictorian: Faith Butler
Parents: Timothy and Kathy Butler
Plans after high school: Attend Texas A&M University, majoring in bio-environmental sciences.
Achievements: State qualifier in cross country as freshman; state qualifier on floriculture team (3 years, 1st in Area as senior); class president; HOSA president; National Honor Society vice president; FFA vice president (2 years); Heart of Texas Fair & Rodeo Scholar.
Salutatorian: Noah Wingate
Parents: Mark and Cherilyn Wingate
Plans after high school: Attend McLennan Community College and major in biology.
Achievements: Academic All-State (4 years); state medalist in UIL tennis (4 years); District tennis MVP (4 years); United States Tennis Association official; National Honor Society; Smoaky’s Academic All-Star.
UNIVERSITY HIGH
Valedictorian: Alexis Cervantez
Parents: Pete and Yolanda Cervantez
Plans after high school: Attend the University of North Texas and major in biomedical engineering.
Achievements: AP Scholar; National Honor Society; varsity cheer captain; UNT Emerald Eagle Scholar; recipient of Houston Go Texan $20,000 Scholarship.
Salutatorian: Andrew Araujo
Parent: Marisa Espinoza
Plans after high school: Attend the University of North Texas and major in computer science.
Achievements: AP Scholar with Honors; UIL Solo and Ensemble state contestant; Mighty Trojan Marching Band member (4 years); UNT Emerald Eagle Scholar.
VALLEY MILLS HIGH
Valedictorian: Jordan Willis
Parents: William Willis and Erica Willis
Plans after high school: Attend Texas A&M and major in biomedical science.
Achievements: Texas Girls Coaches Association volleyball Academic All-State; Texas Association of Volleyball Coaches Academic All-State; Brazos Education Foundation Scholarship; A honor roll (4 years).
Salutatorian: Courtney Klaus
Parents: Adam and Kimberly Klaus
Plans after high school: Attend the University of Texas-Tyler to pursue a nursing degree and be a cheerleader on the spirit squad.
Achievements: Varsity cheer captain; 1st team All-District catcher; Bosque County Education Foundation Scholarship; class president; All Valley Mills High School Girl.
VANGUARD COLLEGE PREPARATORY
Vanguard Academic Excellence: Shahana Hamilton
Parents: Dr. Bruce and Nashim Hamilton
Plans after high school: Attend the University of Texas at Austin and study English in the Liberal Arts Honors College.
Achievements: Student Council (student body co-president); National Honor Society; Governing Council; Bifrost (Vanguard publication) staff and photo editor; cheer (captain, sophomore and junior years); Vanguard Scholar Athlete; Teen Leadership Waco; Waco Symphony Belle; National Charity League (vice president of programs).
Vanguard Academic Excellence: Spencer Davis
Parents: Bob and Erin Davis
Plans after high school: Attend Southern Methodist University and major in business.
Achievements: Vanguard Ambassadors; National Honor Society; basketball (co-captain); Vanguard Scholar Athlete; Eagle Scout with Troop 453; Teen Leadership Waco; Waco Symphony Brass; Waco Cotton Palace escort.
WACO HIGH
Valedictorian: Sarah Sriram
Parents: Ravi and Diane Sriram
Plans after high school: Attend Texas A&M as a Terry Scholar and member of the Business Honors Program in the Mays Business School. She has also been accepted into the Veterinary Enrichment Program at A&M.
Achievements: AP Scholar; Academic Achiever; National Honor Society (president senior year); No. 1 varsity female tennis player on team; Cross Examination Debate state qualifier.
Salutatorian: Tansy Ackermann
Parents: Judd and Kresslyn Sanders
Plans after high school: Attend the University of Texas at Austin, studying rhetoric and writing; plans to attend law school.
Achievements: AP Scholar; Academic Achiever; National Honor Society; Mock Trial (4 years, lead attorney for 2 years); UIL state qualifier in informative speaking.
WEST HIGH
Valedictorian: Elaine Enders
Parents: Steven and Becky Enders
Plans after high school: Attend Texas A&M University to pursue a master’s in accounting.
Achievements: All-Region Band; UIL Solo and Ensemble; National Honor Society; Key Club; UIL academics (science, mathematics, calculator applications, number sense, accounting); Junior Historians; numerous departmental awards.
Salutatorian: Victoria Fonseca
Parents: Ricardo Fonseca Jr. and Esmeralda Fonseca
Plans after high school: Attend McLennan Community College, then transfer to Tarleton State University at the MCC University Center and major in accounting with a minor in music. Later, transfer to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi for master’s in accounting.
Achievements: Phi Theta Kappa at MCC; National Honor Society; UIL Academic individual and district 1st-place team and regional qualifier in accounting (2016, 2017, 2018); UIL State Solo and Ensemble (3 years).
